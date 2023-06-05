6 Things to Love About Carnival Panorama

Carnival Panorama might be the third in Carnival Cruise Line's popular Vista Class of cruise ships, but the cruise line is not resting on its laurels. Instead, it's adding new amenities to get you excited for the ship's December debut. In addition to popular features like the SkyRide, SkyCourse ropes course and WaterWorks aqua park, Panorama will have the first at-sea trampoline park, as well as plentiful dining venues and great accommodation choices.

Here are six reasons you'll love a cruise on Carnival Panorama.