6 Things to Do in Cozumel that Cruisers Will Love

1. Shopping in Cozumel Is Easily the Top Thing to Do in the Cozumel Cruise Port

Leather handbag on display at a local shop (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Step off your ship and you’ll find yourself among plenty of stores and shops selling everything from blankets and throws to vanilla, leather goods, traditional knick-knacks and Cozumel souvenirs. Shopaholics of all types can have a field day while shopping in Cozumel and nearby San Miguel.

Two open-air shopping malls are placed strategically near Cozumel’s three ports, making it easier for cruisers to pick up souvenirs quickly before returning to the ship. Cozumel shopping is easy, which makes it one of the top things to do here.

Shopping in Cozumel gives cruisers access to a wide array of goods and you can find items at discounted rates compared to shopping at home.

Looking for a unique item to bring home with you? Hammocks are one of the few woven items that are made locally (at least in the Yucatan peninsula, specifically the city of Merida). At the Mercado Municipal, you'll find them on display in the tiny hole-in-the-wall stores just outside the central market, which mainly sells food and is where locals shop.

Most shops accept dollars or pesos, but keep in mind that you may get a lower price if you pay in pesos.