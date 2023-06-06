Celebrity Apex will be based in Southampton beginning in May 2024, replacing the older Celebrity Silhouette -- and Cruise Critic got a sneak peek of what this ship has in store for Brits looking for a cruise holiday.

The 2,910-passenger ship is the second in the line's revolutionary Edge-class vessels, and will mainly operate itineraries to brand-new 12-night Norwegian fjords and Arctic Circle sailing calling at Tromso and Norway’s northernmost city Honnigsvag. Mediterranean sailings will also feature on the programme, including a new call to Ibiza.

Here are 6 things Brits will be sure to love about Celebrity Apex.