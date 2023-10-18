6 Reasons Why Holiday Cruises Are Great Vacations

Holiday cruises for festivities like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s are fantastic ways to celebrate the holidays away from home without compromising on the food, decorations, or parties.

With the lure of having onboard chefs and not having to wash the dishes after every meal, cruising during the holidays is an ideal way for couples and families to travel while enjoying the fun and relaxing side of vacation together. Holiday cruises provide a wide range of entertainment, special events and the best holiday dishes as well.

A holiday cruise offers everything people know and love about cruising in general but with just a little something extra added in while being highly inclusive. These are six reasons why travelers will love spending the holidays on board a cruise.