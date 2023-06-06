.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Norwegian Escape has numerous attractions and amenities, appealing to people who want lots of entertainment and dining options on their next cruise. We've compiled six reasons why Norwegian Escape might just be the cruise ship for you.

1. You love Broadway musicals

Limber up your tapping foot, because Norwegian Escape has two (yep, we said two!) full-length productions of Broadway musicals: "After Midnight" and "Million Dollar Quartet." The former is an exuberant celebration of the heyday of the Cotton Club era and big band jazz, while the latter memorializes the famed one-day recording session that brought Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins together to collaborate on songs like "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," and "Great Balls of Fire."

2. You're an Iron Chef fan

You watched "The Next Iron Chef" and applauded when Chef Jose Garces was named Iron Chef; you might even have fantasized about visiting one of his restaurants someday. With two Garces-led restaurants onboard Norwegian Escape, you'll finally get your chance to give his food a try. At Bayamo, Chef Garces offers up Latin-inspired dishes with signature plates such as enchilado de langusta (lobster in a spicy tomato sauce over rice) and bife de chorizo (Wagyu sirloin with potatoes and beet sauce). Looking for something a tad lighter? Chef Garces serves up traditional tapas at Pincho Tapas Bar including such items as calamari and imported ham.

3. You thrive on adrenaline

Adrenaline junkies can get their thrill on high in the sky at Norwegian Escape's 99-element, three-story ropes course -- the largest at sea. Balance your way across a variety of rope bridges, glide through the air on two zip tracks and walk one of two planks (beams that hang out over the side of the ship, 172 feet above the water). You'll also find a four-slide Aqua Park featuring two freefall water slides and the Aqua Racer slide, in which competitors try to reach the bottom first in side-by-side tubes.

4. You're into craft beer

If craft beer is your thing, you'll love the District Brew House, brought to you by Miami-based Wynwood Brewing Company. One of the most popular (if not the most popular) drinking venues onboard Norwegian Escape, the hip-yet-laid-back District Brew House features 24 draft beers and more than 50 bottled beers. The bar is especially happening at night when a piano player performs well-known tunes to get the crowd singing and dancing along.

5. You know who's looking for a lost shaker of salt

Parrotheads of the world can unite onboard Norwegian Escape at either the first-ever Margaritaville at Sea or the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar. Grab a Who's to Blame margarita or a delicious Cheeseburger in Paradise at the former, or settle in for some reggae by the house band at the latter.

6. You want to try a different wine every night

Your perfect date is an outing to a winery complete with wine tastings and dinner pairings. Settle in for seven days of date nights at The Cellars Wine Bar, a Michael Mondavi Family venue with three varietals from around the world. With a focus on tastings and education (think sommelier-led seminars and self-guided activities), you can try a different vino every day.

