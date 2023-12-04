6 Great Ways to Carry Your Cruise Key Card

Veteran cruisers know this to be true: Your most valuable personal item onboard is your cruise key card. This seemingly innocuous object provides you with several vital capabilities on your ship. Unlocking your cabin door, powering the electricity in your cabin (newer cruise ships have key card master switches), getting on and off the ship securely and paying for onboard expenses are all made possible thanks to your cruise key card.

As important as these tiny objects may be, they aren't exactly the easiest to locate when you need them. I personally have found myself dropping my key card out of my purse, kicking it across crowded carpeted floors in the casino, digging for it in the sand at the beach, or even accidentally trying to use a leftover key card from a previous cruise on the same line to purchase an onboard drink (spoiler alert: it didn't work).

What can you do to make your cruise life a little easier and not be like yours truly, who loses her key card left and right? We've compiled a list of six great ways to carry your cruise key card both on and off your ship so you are able to find it when you need it most.