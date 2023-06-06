6 Cruise Ship Cabins to Avoid

1. Interior Cabins That Are Cramped and Often Windowless

Interior rooms, also called inside cabins, are usually some of the cheapest on any cruise. But you're usually making some big sacrifices to score that bargain. For starters, they are generally small -- and that's by already compact cruise cabin standards.

To give you an example of just how small interior rooms can be on a cruise, the average master bedroom in an American household runs about 200 square feet. And while some lines have decently roomy interior cabins, like Carnival's standard inside cabins (185 square feet), things generally get more compact from there. Royal Caribbean's inside rooms on Wonder of the Seas can be as compact as 149 square feet, though most measure 172 square feet (and there are even 260 square-foot Spacious Interior Staterooms).

Before booking an inside cabin, carefully read dimensions and check out deck plans before booking. You'll want to see whether an interior-facing balcony is included in the total square footage, which means the room itself may be even tinier. Additionally, just because you've sailed with a line before doesn't mean that they've maintained the size of their interior rooms as they launch new classes of ships.

It's important to note that some cruise ship rooms on newer vessels seem to be smaller than those found on their older siblings. For example, Haven suites on Norwegian's Breakaway and Getaway are smaller than the suites on its Gem-class ships. Even if you've sailed a line before, don't assume cabin sizes are similar from ship to ship.

