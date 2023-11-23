6 Best Reasons to Get Off Your Cruise Ship in Cozumel

Cozumel, Mexico is a staple port of call on the Western Caribbean cruise circuit, and, at first glance, it may seem like any other Caribbean port of call. To be sure, there are plenty of shops and cheap drinks bearing familiar names near the port’s three separate cruise piers. Seen from the ship, Cozumel is absolutely flat and featureless in terms of landscape – and that can lead experienced and new cruisers alike to wonder why they should go ashore in the first place.

But scratch the surface, and Cozumel offers new and experienced cruisers plenty of diversions that have nothing to do with drinking or shopping.

Here’s Cruise Critic’s top reasons to get off your cruise ship in Cozumel: