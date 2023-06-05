6 Best Majestic Princess Cruise Tips

Majestic Princess carries up to 3,560 passengers over 19 decks, making it the largest Princess Cruises ship based in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Built in 2017, it has a stunning three-deck atrium filled with cafes and bars, as well as duty-free shops, a casino and art gallery. There are 15 food outlets to try, including fine dining, but don't overlook the free ice cream beside the pool or Chopsticks Noodle Bar where Sichuan dan-dan noodles are a favourite.

Adults-only highlights include the dazzling Chef's Table Lumiere where the ship's executive chef guides you through a multi-course dinner at a private table and takes you on a tour through the galley.

Another kid-free space is Hollywood Pool Club, where you can relax in a cabana, swim in the indoor pool or soak in steaming hot tubs under a glass dome.

Here's what you shouldn't miss on Majestic Princess.

1. Try the Michelin-starred menus

Speciality dining on Majestic Princess includes two restaurants where the menus have been designed by Michelin-starred chefs: La Mer and Harmony.

Take your seat at La Mer for French bistro food with a modern twist. Chef Emmanuel Renaut holds numerous awards and accolades for the fine cuisine at his three-Michelin-starred restaurant Flocons de Sel in the French Alps and he showcases his new dishes at La Mer, created especially for Majestic Princess.

At Harmony, chef Richard Chen, known as the 'Duck Master' for his talent in creating delicious duck dishes, has created a selection of Cantonese classics with a master's balance of flavours and ingredients. Chef Chen's Wing Lei was the first North American Chinese restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star.

2. Enjoy a musical spectacular

Prepare to be amazed and enthralled by Fantastic Journey. This cinematic show has incredible costumes and is the first to feature the use of drones in a production at sea. The cleverly designed Princess Theatre gives everyone the perfect view of the stage and the 180-degree multimedia backdrops.

3. Shop till you drop

With more than 1000 sq. m of retail space, Majestic Princess has one of the largest shopping areas at sea. Enjoy browsing through big brands such as Chanel, Omega, Bvlgari and Chopard, as well as local keepsakes among the crafts on sale. Best of all, it's duty-free.

4. Keep in touch with MedallionNet

Princess Cruises claims its MedallionNet is the best Wi-Fi at sea, and Majestic Princess received this upgrade in April 2019. Unlimited packages are sold onboard, allowing you to connect from anywhere on the ship. It's fast enough to stream movies, video chat and play music, as well as text, email and post photos to social media.

5. Watch the water dance

At designated times at night, the pool deck becomes illuminated by coloured lights and water jets shooting into the air, up to 10 metres high, for the Princess Watercolor Fantasy Show. The evening spectacle can be enjoyed by all the family as the fountain waltzes and pirouettes in a choreographed production featuring music from artists such as the late Michael Jackson.

6. Walk off the edge of the ship

Don't worry, there is a safe way to do it. SeaWalk is a dramatic, over the ocean walkway. The engineering feat stands 39 metres above the water line and reaches 8.5 metres over the ship's edge to offer amazing views. Just take a deep breath before you step out onto the glass floor and look down.