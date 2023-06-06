6 Best Italian Restaurants on Cruises

1. Royal Caribbean's Jamie's Italian

**Ships: **Ovation of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas

**Why We Love It: **British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's first seafaring restaurant recreates some of his most-loved dishes from land in a casual, family-style atmosphere. At Jamie's Italian, the space is light, airy and colorful with a hint of rustic charm. Start out with crab and avocado bruschetta or a "plank" of cured meats, cheeses and olives, then indulge on pasta (made in-house every day) or one of Jamie's main course recipes -- such as the Italian burger or lamp chops scottadito. There's so much delicious food that it's a great value for your money at around $35 to $45 for dinner (prices and menus vary by ship). A limited menu is also available at lunch, for around $20.