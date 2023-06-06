If you're looking to spoil yourself at sea on a cruise out of the U.K. then booking a suite is the way to go. Much bigger than standard cabins -- and often with a separate bedroom and living area -- cruise ship suites come with an array of perks such as priority embarkation and disembarkation, butler service, daily canapes and cocktails, complimentary access to speciality dining venues, laundry and Wi-Fi.

Despite their high price tag the best cruise ship suites sell out fast as there are fewer of them, so if you've decided to splurge don't leave it too late to secure your dream stateroom.

Here are six of the best suites on UK-based ships.

1. Celebrity Cruises' Penthouse Suite

Ship: Celebrity Silhouette

Why We Love it: Fresh from a bow-to-stern makeover that included staterooms, the pair of Penthouse Suites on Celebrity Silhouette hit the high notes with a baby grand piano in the living room.

Measuring 1,291 square feet with a 389 square feet balcony, the suites have a master bedroom with marble bath and whirlpool tub, a dressing room, and a private balcony with another whirlpool and sunbeds. There's also a butler's pantry -- ideal if you want to invite shipmates to a cocktail party with the butler serving cocktails and canapes.

Another perk is reserved tables at the Luminae Restaurant, which is exclusive to suite passengers, plus complimentary unlimited dining in speciality restaurants, reserved seating in the theatre, premier drinks package, Champagne on arrival and unlimited internet access.

2. P&O Cruises' Forward or Aft Suite

Ship: Iona

Why We Love it: P&O Cruises' flagship Iona cruise ship suites measure in at between 434 to 530 square feet and have separate living and sleeping areas. VIP benefits include priority check-in and boarding, chocolates and fresh fruit on arrival, evening canapes and the optional services of a butler who is on call to unpack, pack, book shore excursions and generally help out.

As the name implies, these suites are located at the front and back of the ship across seven decks. It's worth noting that the Forward Suites are closest to the spa and Epicurean restaurant, where suite passengers have breakfast, and also have interconnecting doors to neighbouring cabins to accommodate group bookings, and the Aft Suites are nearest to The Reef children's club.

3. Norwegian Cruise Line's Garden Villa

Ship: Norwegian Star

Why we love it: Norwegian Star's pair of three-bedroom Garden Villas, the only staterooms on Deck 14, measure a huge 6,684 square feet with a balcony and private garden and terrace covering 4,445 square feet which is secluded haven for relaxing, sunbathing, dining and taking a dip in the hot tub. Accommodating seven, the suites have walls of sloping floor-to-ceiling windows offering unimpeded sea views.

Inside, the three bedrooms have separate bathrooms and there is an open plan living and dining area with a baby grand piano. Perks include butler and concierge service, a cocktail party with the Norwegian Star's officers, daily canapes and the option for meals from speciality restaurants to be served in the villa. For the ultimate space to spread out, the two Garden Villas can also be booked together and connected.

4. Royal Caribbean's Royal Loft Suite

Ship: Anthem of the Seas

Why we love it: The largest and most expansive stateroom on Anthem of the Seas takes suite life to new heights. The two-storey Royal Loft Suite, which is flooded with light through floor-to-ceiling windows, measures 1,640 square feet and has 613 square feet of balcony space with an outdoor dining table and hot tub.

Inside there is a master bedroom and bathroom on the upper level, open plan living and dining room area with a bar, a media room and second bathroom. Sofas in the media room and lounge convert to beds so the suite can sleep up to six.

Butler service comes in the form of a "royal genie" and other perks include complimentary access to speciality restaurant, drinks package for adults, soft drinks for youngsters and unlimited Wi-Fi.

5. Cunard's Queens Grill Balmoral and Sandringham Suites

Ships: Queen Mary 2

Why we love it: These two Grand Duplex Suites on Cunard's flagship are among the most sumptuous at sea. The Art Deco inspired Balmoral Suite (port side) and Sandringham Suite (starboard side) on Cunard's flagship measure 1,600 square feet with a 649 square foot balcony.

Oozing Hollywood glamour, the lounge is decorated in light walnut wood and a glass-etched spiral staircase leads up to the master bedroom with a king-size bed. There are two marble "his and hers" dressing rooms with connecting bathrooms and separate whirlpool and shower.

A butler will serve lunch and dinner from the Queen's Grill menu and there is a bar stocked with spirits, wine and soft drinks. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlook the ship's stern and glass doors open on to a terrace that's large enough to dance on.

6. MSC Cruises MSC Yacht Club Royal Suite

Ships: MSC Virtuosa

Why we love it: Be treated like a king or queen in these two suites which are tucked away on Deck 15 in the exclusive private enclave of MSC's "ship within a ship". They're part of 103-suite Yacht Club, an elegant hideaway with MSC's trademark Swarovski staircase connecting different floors.

Measuring 624 square feet, they have a large balcony with a whirlpool, separate living area and dining room, walk-in closets and bathroom with a tub. The Yacht Club has its own restaurant, lounge and large pool deck where Royal Suite passengers have a reserved double daybed in a prime spot for the entire cruise. Adding to the regal feeling, there's also 24-hour butler service and a dedicated concierge, unlimited drinks and dining in the Yacht Club, including afternoon tea served by white-gloved waiters, and complimentary entry to the Aurea Spa's thermal suite.