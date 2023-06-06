50 Years of Cruising in Alaska: The Game Changers

A Pioneering Princess

Princess Cruises has deep ties to Alaska. Just a few years after sailing its first ship to Mexico, the company turned its sights north. In 1969, it chartered the Princess Italia to bring 525 passengers to Alaska. And things haven’t slowed down since. Today, the company brings more passengers to the state than any other cruise line.

In its first decade, interest in cruising grew thanks in part to the hit television show, "The Love Boat," which was set on a Princess ship and featured many episodes in Alaska.

But the cruise line was expanding its reach in other ways as well, developing land adventures for visitors. Rail trips and lodge stays were coordinated with cruises to create a seamless land and sea vacation. For example, its 500-mile Direct-To-The-Wilderness Service now can whisk passengers directly from their ship to Denali-area lodges in one-day, eliminating the need for an overnight stay on the way. “The Inside Passage, Glacier Bay, and Denali National Park were the Big Three,” says Charlie Ball, executive vice president of land operations and customer service for Princess Cruises. “Princess was very, very early in recognizing this, and started to invest in that itinerary.”

Another important evolution for Princess: Its increasing variety of itineraries. Options include round-trip cruises lasting from seven to 12 days; and also, one-week, one-way cruises that could be extended with three-to-eight-night land tours staying at the line's owned and operated Wilderness Lodges. It created its own rail service. The range of choices stretches from on-your-own packages for independent travelers to “Connoisseur” offerings with tours and most meals included. Places like Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge, the Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge, Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge, and Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge on the edge of the country’s largest national park, Wrangell-Elias, all add extra perspectives to a cruise vacation.

On board the ships and in ports of call, Princess has also developed programs to connect passengers to the destination. Its “North to Alaska” program brought local personalities, speakers from Discovery’s "Deadliest Catch," and even cuddly sled-dog puppies to visitors. The effort also carried over to the dining room. Passengers have numerous opportunities to dine on fresh Alaska seafood, including specialty dishes like crab cakes, fish tacos and seafood chowder from Inside Passage restaurants. And those that head-out on shore excursions to go fishing can have chefs prepare their catch for dinner that night.

The line continues to lead the industry in offering innovative new features, infrastructure, and programs on Alaska. In 2018, it partnered with Animal Planet's "Treasure Masters" to design and build a custom treehouse at Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge. Lodge guests not only enjoy expansive mountain views but can also visit the hideaway for enrichment programs, including lectures from Denali climbers and tastings of birch-syrup and other tree-based products.

In 2019, the line will mark its 50th anniversary of Alaska cruising by sending its largest ship, the 3,600-passenger Royal Princess, and six other vessels to sail the state. Its tour coaches will drive the highways, trains will glide along tracks, and lodges will welcome travelers eager to explore the wilds.