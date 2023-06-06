5 Ways to Save During Wave Season

1. Prepaid Gratuities

A cruise can be a super-inclusive experience when you crunch the numbers, but there are still lots of line items that can add up -- especially for the uninitiated. Service fees, or onboard gratuities, are essentially the tips for all housekeeping, restaurant and supplemental crew on your ship that help make your sailing as smooth as possible. While these gratuities can be adjusted onboard, whether to complement or complain, the base amount is set by your cruise line and automatically added to each person's account each day. A wave season deal that includes prepaid gratuities means that this amount is already taken care of -- no need to worry about doing the math to figure out how much you might owe in tips at the end of your cruise vacation. A daily gratuity amount is typically about $14 per person, per day (suites, particularly with butler service, demand a higher amount). A couple sailing on a weeklong cruise can save nearly $200 by selecting prepaid gratuities.

This perk is ideal for travelers who like to know the total cost of their cruise up front and not be surprised by the end-of-cruise onboard bill.