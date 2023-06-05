Our journey aboard the biggest cruise ship in the world is nearing its conclusion. As I write this, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is arriving into Nassau, Bahamas for the first time ever, to a welcome of cheering passengers, honking horns, and shouts and yells from passengers on the four other ships docked alongside us.

Wonder of the Seas is the fifth of Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class ships, carrying up to 6,998 passengers in 2,867 staterooms and 188 suites -- most of which are clustered in the new suite "neighborhood" on Decks 17 and 18.

And to be sure, everywhere we've gone on this trip -- Labadee, San Juan and Nassau -- Wonder of the Seas has been greeted with tremendous fanfare. The newest Royal Caribbean ships always command attention, but the sheer size of Wonder of the Seas gives it special impact.

Because the ship has so much to do, choosing how to spend your time onboard can require a lot of careful thought and planning -- and some of the ship's best features aren't ones that you can find in the Royal Caribbean app or the daily Cruise Compass.

Here's a look at five things that have impressed us so far onboard Wonder of the Seas: