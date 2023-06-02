5 Things We Know About Disney's New Cruise Ship, Disney Wish

One of the most hotly-anticipated new cruise ships isn't due out until well into next year, but excitement continues to build around Disney Cruise Line's first Triton-Class ship, Disney Wish.

In true Disney fashion, the fifth vessel to be designed and built for Disney Cruise Line is still shrouded in a considerable amount of mystery. Few details were released about the ship initially, and Disney continues to tease out features and amenities in a modest fashion that only adds to the excitement.

While construction of Disney Wish has been delayed into summer 2022 as a result of the ongoing global health pandemic, here is what we know about this exciting new 144,000-gt superliner.

1. It Continues Disney's Unique Ocean Liner Style

It should perhaps come as no surprise that Disney chose to keep the classic ocean liner styling that first appeared aboard Disney Magic back in 1998. Disney had always intended their ships to embody the elegance and grandeur of the bygone era of transatlantic ocean liners, and to that end, each Disney vessel has been graced with a black hull and white superstructure, separated by a gold "cheat line" that extends around the vessel's name at the bow and stern, and offers attractive flourishes that are a throwback to the days of sail, when ships had elaborately-carved bows.

Exterior-wise, the ship will feature Disney's two iconic red funnels, and will look like something of a hybrid between the 1998-built Disney Magic and its sister, Disney Wonder, and Disney's newer, larger Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy that debuted in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

2. Cinderella Will Anchor the Ship's Atrium

Each Disney vessel is centered around a primary character, which is showcased as a statue in the ship's magnificent atrium. Disney has begun calling this space, "The Grand Hall", and aboard Disney Wish, Cinderella will grace the ship's grand social hub.

The announcement, revealed on Christmas Day, showcases renderings of a glittering Cinderella statue gracing the elegant Grand Hall, flanked by a grand staircase with wrought-iron balustrades. The three-storey space is reminiscent of the grand entry lobby aboard the S.S. France of 1912 and offers a more rounded design compared with the squared-off atriums aboard the line's previous four vessels.

At the stern, in keeping with Disney tradition, a character is seen to be painting the name of the ship. Aboard Disney Wish, that honor will go to Rapunzel.

Other Grand Hall statues include Helmsman Mickey (Disney Magic); Ariel (Disney Wonder); Admiral Donald (Disney Dream); and Mademoiselle Minnie Mouse (Disney Fantasy).

3. It Will Be Only Slightly Larger Than Disney Dream and Fantasy

Unlike most cruise lines, which are building ships that increasingly dwarf one another, Disney has elected to make Disney Wish and its two upcoming, as-yet-unnamed sister ships only slightly larger than the company's latest ships, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Capable of carrying 4,000 passengers in 1,250 cabins and suites, Disney Wish will nonetheless be built upon an entirely new platform (industry-speak for "design") that Disney is calling its Triton Class.

4. It Will Be Disney's First LNG Ship

Disney Wish will be the first Disney vessel to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas, or LNG. This clean-burning fuel significantly reduces emissions over more traditional marine bunker oil, thereby lessening the ship's environmental footprint.

It's a behind-the-scenes tweak that brings Disney's newest ship into the next generation of shipbuilding technology.

5. There Are Still Plenty of Details Left to be Revealed

As of early 2021, there are plenty of details that still have yet to be revealed about Disney Wish. Disney has not yet published complete deck plans for the vessel, nor has it revealed information about dining, accommodations, bars, lounges, kids club features, or top-deck diversions.

Itineraries and destinations for Disney Wish have not yet been revealed, either. Disney Cruise Line's website notes that passengers cannot make advance bookings as of yet, or register to be placed on a waitlist. (Disney Wish itineraries are now live)

However, in keeping with Disney's track record of developing ships that are fun and accessible for the entire family, not to mention classy as heck, it's a fair assumption that Disney Wish will be well worth the wait.