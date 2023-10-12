5 Things to Know Before Cruising the Mississippi River

Mississippi river cruises are a great way to explore the myriad top destinations along the fourth-longest river in the world: the Mississippi River. The Mississippi snakes its way from northern Minnesota to New Orleans for 2,340 miles.

Cruises on the Mississippi River usually include one section -- either Upper or Lower of the Mississippi -- of the river for week-long cruises, but it's possible to book a three-week itinerary to take in as much of America's heartland as possible.

Whether you're looking to see where Samuel Clemens (aka Mark Twain) was born, explore Civil War sites or take in the music, food and culture of the South, you'll find a wide variety of Mississippi river cruises that suit your interests. Here are five things you need to know prior to the life-changing experience of cruising on the Mississippi River.