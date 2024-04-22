5 Reasons to Go Ashore in Bimini, Bahamas

Located just 55 miles (roughly 89 kilometres) east of Miami, the Bahamian island of Bimini is the cruise industry’s newest port of call. First opened in 2021 during the middle of the global health pandemic, Bimini seeks to court cruise lines looking for an alternative to busy Nassau and Freeport.

But therein lies part of Bimini’s problem, at least from a cruise passenger’s perspective: it’s sleepy. You’re not going to find a pierside Senor Frogs or a massive Margaritaville location where you can get your drink on. Choices in Bimini are, comparatively, few and far between, with shore excursions generally limited to the timeless pursuits of beaches and booze.

And while there is a small tram that whisks cruise passengers to the for-fee beaches and resorts, there’s really nothing within walking distance of the very, very long pier that ships tie up in.

All is not lost, however. For those thinking of staying on their ship in Bimini, here are five very good reasons to walk down the gangway and spend some time in the cruise industry’s newest slice of paradise.