5 Reasons to Go Ashore in Bimini, Bahamas

Located just 55 miles (roughly 89 kilometres) east of Miami, the Bahamian island of Bimini is the cruise industry’s newest port of call. First opened in 2021 during the middle of the global health pandemic, Bimini seeks to court cruise lines looking for an alternative to busy Nassau and Freeport.
But therein lies part of Bimini’s problem, at least from a cruise passenger’s perspective: it’s sleepy. You’re not going to find a pierside Senor Frogs or a massive Margaritaville location where you can get your drink on. Choices in Bimini are, comparatively, few and far between, with shore excursions generally limited to the timeless pursuits of beaches and booze.
And while there is a small tram that whisks cruise passengers to the for-fee beaches and resorts, there’s really nothing within walking distance of the very, very long pier that ships tie up in.
All is not lost, however. For those thinking of staying on their ship in Bimini, here are five very good reasons to walk down the gangway and spend some time in the cruise industry’s newest slice of paradise.
Bimini looks like Nassau or Freeport, if someone stopped time and wound the clock back. Infrastructure, particularly near the pier, is still minimal. The American chains (save for the nearby hotels) are largely missing. Bimini, for all intents and purposes, is a sleepy little island made up of several local settlements and a beach with a handful of four-star hotels.
That, however, is one of Bimini’s greatest charms: nothing is overrun yet with tourists. No one is going to shake you down for a hard-sell hair braid or wares sold on sidewalks. Generally speaking, locals are friendly and content to show you around – or leave you alone – as you wish.
That relative laidback quiet is likely to appeal to those who find themselves flustered with Nassau’s hyperactive pier scene, or Freeport’s more industrial surroundings. Here in Bimini, you walk off your ship, down the pier, and into paradise.
The water in Bimini has to be seen to be believed. In an area already known for its luscious azure waters, the seas around Bimini kick the beauty factor up by several notches. Crystal clear, tinged with shades of aquamarine and soft blues, and warm to the touch, Bimini is a beachgoer’s paradise.
It doesn’t hurt that there is a small public beach situated right at the head of the cruise pier, complete with chairs and umbrellas that can be rented for a fee. For those who don’t want to venture too far in, this is one of the best beaches outside of cruise line’s private islands for sheer convenience.
For the adventurous who don’t mind hailing a cab or renting a golf cart to zip around the island for the day, Bimini’s Radio Beach has to be seen to be believed. Located in nearby Alice Town, Radio Beach consistently scores highly on Tripadvsior, where readers praise its beauty and warmth, if also highlighting the rockier nature of the sand here.
Palm trees and quiet streets border Radio Beach, which is in walking distance to the famous Dolphin House – a residence built entirely by hand since 1992 using nothing but local materials and materials like Conch shells that have washed up on the beach.
What’s more, those who need a break from the sun will find plenty of shade courtesy of the palm trees that line the area between the elevated road and the sandy beach below.
It’s every bit like a cruise line’s private island, without actually being one. Don’t forget to buy some local conch fritters, too.
For an easygoing day, book one of the inclusive shore excursions through the local hotels in Bimini – Resorts World Bimini and Hilton at Resorts World Bimini are the two 900-pound gorillas here – through the cruise line. Some packages include full open bars and use of all facilities, while others might just include lunch and a few beach chairs.
It’s not the most active excursion, but for those who just want some easy fun in the sun, these inclusive hotel packages fit the bill.
Bimini is known for its sportfishing and snorkelling, and both are on offer here. While both are highly weather dependant (two of the three times we’ve been here it’s been rather stormy), they can also be incredibly rewarding.
A popular snorkelling location off Bimini is over the wreck of the Sapona, a cargo steamer that ran aground during a hurricane in 1926 and which has remained lodged in place ever since. There’s little left except for the vessel’s frame and hull outline, but the wreck has become a viable artificial reef and home to many varieties of marine life and tropical fish.
Sportfishing, too, can provide a real thrill – but those prone to seasickness might want to take a pass, as the fishing boats are often buffeted by the large swells that come in off the largely unprotected Atlantic Ocean.
Head north to Alice Town to watch locals harvest Conch with their bare hands – and enjoy the fruits of their labors afterwards. Alice Town offers all the bars and restaurants the locals go to, along with a few notable locales, like the aforementioned Dolphin House and even the local market, which has a bust of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in honor of the slain civil rights leader’s contributions to the Bahamas.
From cultural tours of Alice Town and the settlements to the north of the cruise pier, to local conch fritters and laid-back beach breaks and resort escapes, the small environs of Bimini do not disappoint. While it’s hard to independently explore here (travellers really do need to book a shore excursion through the cruise line, an independent tour, or at least rent a golf cart for the day), Bimini offers a world of wonders to those willing to explore off the beaten path.