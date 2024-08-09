5 Reasons Black Cruisers Should try a Luxury Cruise

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Cruising is an experience unlike any other. From abundant culinary offerings to exciting entertainment and adventure options, cruising offers more bang for your buck than any land-based vacation ever could.
We’ve written about the five cruise lines every Black cruiser should try, but if you’re like me, you’ll know that their level of “upscale” only goes so far.
Thankfully, luxury cruises exist – and while they may still use the same tired images of older Caucasian couples in their marketing, these experiences are definitely suited to a Black clientele looking for a taste of the good life.
Here are some reasons Black cruisers (and any cruiser, really!) should consider a luxury cruise:
While many luxury lines like Ritz-Carlton, Seabourn and Silversea utilize smaller ships, some lines like Crystal are outliers with their larger ships which provide exponentially more space while maintaining fewer passengers.
And once onboard, the atmosphere is reminiscent of modern Four Seasons or Shangri-La resort – just in a smaller package. Carefully curated art selections abound, touchpoints and amenities are of a premium nature, and all of the interior design elements and furnishings are supremely opulent.
Unlike mainstream cruise lines, luxury cruise ships include practically every onboard amenity in the cost of your trip. Often, drinks and gratuities are provided free of charge, and some lines like Regent Seven Seas even include complimentary shore excursions.
However, you’ll still find costs for things like spa treatments or if you opt to order a top shelf beverage. In addition, wi-fi and laundry services are typically included (particularly if you have booked a high-end suite), and many (but not all) specialty dining venues come with no additional charge.
Most luxury cruise ships sail with a lower number of passengers when compared to today’s megaships that can hold upwards of 6,000 passengers -- and that means luxury cruises have a higher staff to guest ratio.
Having this provides you with a greater opportunity for individual experiences with crew members who anticipate your needs, and who will delight in ways to create special moments for you throughout your sailing in a way that just isn’t possible aboard a big mainstream ship.
Just like standard cruises, luxury cruises have buffets and main dining experiences. However, luxury cruises offer much better dining choices through upmarket food sourcing, preparation and overall attention to detail. This is not to say that the food with standard cruises is subpar. However, the care which is taken with food aboard luxury cruises is truly elevated.
In addition, passengers sailing aboard luxury ships will find more local wines, beers and spirits on the menu. Silversea’s S.A.L.T. program, for example, focuses on bringing destination specific cocktails, beverages and foods onboard in select ports of call. It’s a win for the traveler who wants to have authentic experiences, at sea.
Even throughout the most entry-level stateroom categories, luxury cruises offer considerably more living space. And if you’re interested in a suite or penthouse on a luxury cruise, the experience is something tantamount to what royalty is accustomed to as a norm. Larger closets, non-alcoholic wet bar, upgraded linens and bathroom amenities, as well as concierge-type services are all part of the experience.
These cabins are also a win for families and friends looking to travel together: many rooms can sleep four or even six people, and some come with the option to add a connecting suite (or two) to ensure you can all socialize together in the comfort of your suites.
And while many luxury cruises may not be actively marketed to Black cruisers yet, they are already available for passengers from all walks of life to enjoy.
From fine dining to expedition experiences to places like Antarctica, or simply sailing the warm waters of the Med or the Caribbean, the luxury experience is very friendly and approachable for Black cruisers. You'll find yourself among like-minded people of all backgrounds, united by a love of travel - and the sea.