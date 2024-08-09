5 Reasons Black Cruisers Should try a Luxury Cruise

Cruising is an experience unlike any other. From abundant culinary offerings to exciting entertainment and adventure options, cruising offers more bang for your buck than any land-based vacation ever could.

We’ve written about the five cruise lines every Black cruiser should try, but if you’re like me, you’ll know that their level of “upscale” only goes so far.

Thankfully, luxury cruises exist – and while they may still use the same tired images of older Caucasian couples in their marketing, these experiences are definitely suited to a Black clientele looking for a taste of the good life.

Here are some reasons Black cruisers (and any cruiser, really!) should consider a luxury cruise: