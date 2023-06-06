5 Overrated Onboard Purchases to Avoid on Your Cruise

5. Mini-Bar Drinks

Unless you've got a beverage package that includes the mini-bar (which is rare) or are sailing on a luxury ship where alcohol is included, we recommend not touching the drinks in that little fridge. For starters, there isn't much variety in terms of liquor. Some lines also allow passengers to bring their own soda and other nonalcoholic drinks onboard, so there wouldn't be a need to take them from the mini-bar. One bottle of liquor -- usually no more than 2 ounces -- can cost just as much as a cocktail from the bar. Even with water, if you prefer bottled over tap, it's better to purchase from one of the onboard bars so you can avoid the automatic mini-bar restocking fee/service charge.