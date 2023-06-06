5 Lines That Make Gift Giving Easy With Cruise Gift Cards

Princess Cruises

Send your loved one a classic plastic gift card, or email a digital version. Both options can be purchased in any amount between $50 and $2,000, including custom amounts, and they come in a variety of fancy designs. You can even add a personal audio message and photo to digital cards.

Live near a Kroger, Harris Teeter or Giant Eagle store? More than 3,500 locations also sell Princess gift cards -- in denominations between $50 and $500 -- so you don't have to order them online.

Big spenders, take note: You cannot acquire multiple gift cards that exceed $10,000 in a single day. Princess' gift cards can be applied to an existing cruise or onboard services. (If used on a non-U.S. dollar ship, the amount will be converted to the proper currency.)