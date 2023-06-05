5 Free Things to Do on Sky Princess

Cruisers choosing Sky Princess will find a combination of signature Princess attractions and new-to-the-line features, several of which cost nothing extra for passengers to experience. From good food to rockin' live music and relaxed ways to spend a day at sea, here are five free things to check out on Sky Princess.
Completely new for Princess is the Take 5 jazz club, which offers live jazz performances, after-hours parties and even dance lessons. Most nights in the club are themed -- Harlem, Big Band and BeBop, Women of Jazz -- and there's plenty of lounge-style seating. Expect lots of energy, and wear a pair of comfortable shoes to dance the night away.
Sky Princess has several free dining venues onboard, including two of our favorites. Alfredo's Pizzeria, one of Cruise Critic's six best pizza places at sea, offers up oven-style thin crust pizzas with plenty of topping choices. International Cafe, open from early in the morning until late, is the best place to grab a light bite, snack or delicious pastry treat, from mini-meat pies and healthy salads to cupcakes and mousse shots.
Sky Princess debuted two Princess-original productions, "Rock Opera" and "5-SKIES." The former was designed to dazzle audiences with glamorous avant-garde costumes and a musical soundtrack -- performed by a live eight-piece orchestra -- that spans classic rock, opera and musical theater. In "5-SKIES," a combination of contemporary songs, acrobatic dance performances and digital effects takes the audience on a journey through a virtual gaming world via the exploits of Gamer 1 as he attempts to complete five game levels and reach the Sky Princess.
There are so many places to chill out on sea days on Sky Princess, but we're particularly partial to the lovely Infinity-style aft pool. While not the largest pool on the ship (there are two midship pools that, combined, are larger), it's the most serene choice and offers meditative wake views. Sky Princess also has 10 hot tubs -- more than any other Princess ship (tied with Enchanted Princess, scheduled to debut in 2020).
A hit movie, hot popcorn, a comfy lounger and a cool sea breeze: that's Movies Under the Stars in a nutshell. It's a nice way to spend an evening at sea with your kids or cuddled up with your significant other. There are even blankets for if it gets too cold. (Passengers lucky enough to snag one of the two oversized Sky Suites will have a front row seat to any movie they want, right on their massive wraparound balconies.)