5 Free Things to Do on Norwegian Escape

Norwegian Cruise Line's biggest ship, Norwegian Escape, offers plenty of options for dining, entertainment and relaxation onboard (like, 10 for drinks and 15 for food alone). So many choices might result in lots of additional charges, but they don't have to. If you're worried about spending above and beyond your budget in onboard expenses, we offer five fun -- and free -- things to do on Norwegian Escape. From island cuisine to waterfalls and water slides, the following activities won't cost you a nickel or dime.

1. Take a Sun Nap Near a Waterfall Grotto

The only requirement to relax in SpiceH2O, the line's complimentary adults-only sun deck, is to be 18 or older. By day, channel tranquility on three tiers of spacious sun deck filled with loungers, hot tubs and the calming sounds of a waterfall as it rushes down a wraparound grotto on the top tier. At night, serenity makes way for sensation as the space transforms into a dance and theme party venue. Transport yourself to this tropical refuge-turned-nightclub -- inspired by the beach parties of Ibiza --- without leaving the ship.

2. Zipline Over the Side of the Ship

Completing a ropes course or taking a zipline excursion on land could cost a pretty penny. Try your hand at Escape's ropes course, located on the top deck, and test your agility with 99 components that include sky rails, a feature similar to a ziplining. The rails, along with two planks, extend over the edge of the ship for thrill-seekers and the ultimate ocean view; it's all included in the price of your cruise.

3. Spend Quality Time With Baby

While the nursery services cost a small fee, attending the open play area at the Guppies Nursery -- for tots 6 months to 3 years -- is free, and available all day. In a first for the line, the space for little ones has an active area for playtime with a separate space for napping. The open play area features sensory-based games, interactive media and themed activities hosted by an early-years coordinator.

4. Race Down a Water Slide

Entrance fees for an entire family to enjoy a day of splashing around at a water park can be pricey. Onboard Escape, dive into one of the largest water parks at sea with a kids' splash and play area, plenty of pools, spray cannons, Norwegian's multistory Free Fall slide (which is sure to secure a scream as cruisers drop straight down) and the Aqua Racer, a tandem set of dueling water slides intended for a little wet and wild competition. Not interested in the adrenaline? Look on from a nearby hot tub.

5. Catch a Broadway Show ... or Two

Even on cruise ships with theater shows straight from Broadway, like "Rock of Ages" on Norwegian Breakaway, never before has there been a choice of two productions on one sailing. Escape features "After Midnight," an homage to the Harlem jazz age era of the Cotton Club as well as "For the Record: The Brat Pack," a musical that's based on John Hughes' cult classic '80s movies. See one or both productions; it's all included in your cruise fare.

