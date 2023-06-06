5 Famous People You'll 'Meet' on a Seabourn Encore Cruise

Seabourn wanted to get the design and programming perfect for its newest ship, Seabourn Encore, which represents a new class of ship for the luxury cruise line. To do that, it brought five famous names to its creative team to ensure the highest quality in ship design, food and beverage, and onboard entertainment. Here's the lineup of the faces behind one of the newest luxury cruise ships on the block.

Adam D. Tihany: Design

Seabourn Encore comes by its elegant look honestly. The ship is designed by Adam D. Tihany, a force within the hospitality design world. He's Art Director of The Culinary Institute of America, and an advisory board member of the New York School of Interior Design and the Holon Design Museum. Tihany's influence can be seen in both indoor and outdoor spaces on the ship -- including restaurants, the spa and pool deck -- with a focus on modern design elements.

Thomas Keller: Dining

Foodies know the name Thomas Keller from land-based restaurants, such as The French Laundry, Per Se and Bouchon. Seabourn diners will now know the name from The Grill by Thomas Keller, which debuted on Seabourn Quest and will find its way to Seabourn Encore and its sister ships. The 94-passenger venue, designed by Adam D. Tihany, will have indoor and outdoor seating, and be open for dinner daily with no extra charge. It will serve updated American steakhouse favorites, complemented by a wine list curated by Keller himself.

Tim Rice: Entertainment

He's got three Oscars, three Tonys, three Golden Globes and several Grammys -- and he's behind one of Seabourn Encore's signature shows. Lyricist Tim Rice, known for shows such as "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Evita," has partnered with Seabourn and Belinda King Creative Productions to produce "An Evening with Tim Rice," which will debut on Seabourn Encore before rolling out fleetwide. The show combines concert-style performances of Rice's best songs by onboard singers and musicians with video narration by Rice himself, including anecdotes about his work and photos from his personal collection. During the show's run, the famous lyricist will make appearances on every Seabourn ship, including Encore.

Brian van Flandern: Drinks

Like cocktails? Then you'll like Seabourn's new partnership with Brian van Flandern, an internationally acclaimed mixologist. Van Flandern will help the cruise line to upgrade its bar offerings fleetwide, by training bar staff in new techniques, adding handcrafted cocktails and improving bar ingredients. Expect more premium spirits and fresh produce finding its way into drinks. Plus, Van Flandern will create a cocktail menu that's exclusive to Seabourn, and you can savor those concoctions in Encore's Club and Club Terrace, or perhaps the top-deck Observation Bar.

Andrew Weil: Wellness

Dr. Andrew Weil, one of the founders of integrative medicine, will join Seabourn Encore's inaugural sailing to unveil the line's new onboard wellness program, Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil. The program aims to enhance passenger's mental and physical well-being in a holistic way. Onboard offerings range from daily meditation and yoga classes (including practices focused on healing back pain and headaches or enhancing creativity and happiness) to seminars on topics such as anti-inflammatory foods, healthy aging and spontaneous happiness and healing. A new crew member, dubbed the Wellness Guide, will lead these onboard events in Weil's philosophy. Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil will also roll out fleetwide after Encore's debut.

