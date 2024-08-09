5 Cruise Lines Black Cruisers Should Try

Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
For Black travelers, cruising can sometimes be an uncomfortable experience. Micro aggressions through both verbal and non-verbal communication emanating from other guests can leave Black cruisers feeling unwelcomed. Worse, sometimes these behaviours are exhibited by cruise staff and are targeted toward cruisers who happen to be Black.
Being a perceptive individual, I know when these types of behaviours are being utilized by individuals – whether at the grocery store, at a restaurant, at the airport, or even on a cruise. Being born and raised in a country that still has yet to fully set aside its racist history (keep in mind that slavery in the U.S. was abolished less than 160 years ago), heightened sensitivity to such injustices are innate and learned from experience.
But all is not lost. The cruise industry has been making great strides in catering not just to Black cruisers, but to cruisers of all races, colors, genders and walks of life.
From my personal experience, these are the cruise lines that have made a concerted effort to provide a fair and tranquil atmosphere for all cruisers:
Creativity and diversity are at the heart of all of Disney’s interests and this comes shining through on every Disney Cruise Line sailing.
The convergence of a bespoke premium family cruising experience tied with the Disney penchant for magic offers an experience that will provide you and your family with lasting memories. Interacting with Disney characters, watching Disney produced Broadway-styled live shows, enjoying delicious and unique dining, and indulging in activities designed for the young (and young-at-heart). Families, couples and solos will feel as if you are having an upscale Disney experience, at sea.
While there aren’t any theme park-type ride experiences onboard their ships, powered waterslides designed by Walt Disney Imagineering can be enjoyed onboard their Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish and the upcoming Disney Treasure, are thrilling. Additionally, Marvel & Star Wars characters and experiences are offered onboard all Disney cruises.
Best of all, Disney Cruise Line takes inclusivity seriously. Everyone is here to have fun, and Black cruisers are particularly well-represented, especially on the line’s sailings from New Orleans, where Disney Wonder is frequently deployed, complete with venues designed to complement the unique culture of New Orleans and pay homage to the animated film, The Princess and the Frog.
As Norway’s preeminent luxury coastal cruise & ferry company, Hurtigruten and its sister company, HX (formerly Hurtigruten Expeditions) have been making considerable strides in recent years to improve visibility and promote inclusiveness of Black cruisers onboard their ships.
Hurtigruten’s Black Traveler Advisory Board was created to provide Hurtigruten with the skills necessary to better reach, engage with and position its offerings to Black travelers.
Whether you are enjoying a Coastal Express sailing to experience the Northern Lights aboard Hurtigruten’s MS Trollfjord or exploring the Galapagos Islands on HX’s MS Santa Cruz II, will you always feel and know that you are welcomed and belong.
As a cruise line that prides itself in embracing diverse ethnicities and backgrounds, you won’t feel out of place when sailing aboard a Royal Caribbean ship. Its feature-heavy Oasis and Icon-class of ships are loaded with waterslides, dry slides, Flowrider surf simulators, rock climbing walls, miniature golf courses, basketball courts and more. Plus, their Playmakers sports bars are great places to enjoy some downtime, especially during NBA, NFL or MLB championship seasons.
And delicious meals can be enjoyed at specialty dining restaurants such as: The Mason Jar (Southern), Chops Grille (Surf & Turf), Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen (Italian), Hooked (Seafood) as well as the very intimate Chef’s Table (World Cuisine) and exclusive to Icon of the Seas, Empire Supper Club (American).
It’s big, bold, brash – and totally inclusive to cruisers of all backgrounds.
Another very mindful European cruise company is AmaWaterways. The river cruise linere recently rolled out special Soulful Experience theme cruises focus on Black heritage, history and culture – sailings that have grown so popular, the line has dramatically expanded them.
In 2025, you can choose from several itineraries including: Egypt and The Nile, Provence (France), Portugal, and even new itineraries in Colombia - each with a focus on the uique, and often surprising, Black heritage within these regions.
Onboard, the casual elegance of AmaWaterways river vessels are a departure from standard ocean cruise ship offerings. AmaWaterways cruises are geared toward a more intellectual audience who are focused on the destination and ports along the rivers. However, you can expect to enjoy elevated dining, regional lectures by noted individuals and cozy stateroom accommodations.
For nearly 50 years, Princess Cruises has become synonymous with its association with the syndicated TV series, “The Love Boat!” Like the series, diversity continues to play a huge role on each Princess Cruise ship with crew and onboard staff providing stellar service to passengers from all backgrounds.
Princess recently launched its latest ship, Sun Princess with great fanfare and it is currently slated to sail throughout Europe and The Caribbean in 2025. The technology onboard Sun Princess and other Princess ships is something to behold. By wearing the provided Princess Ocean Medallion, you can order food and drinks through the Princess app and your order will be delivered to you – anywhere onboard the ship.
Additionally, by wearing the Ocean Medallion, it will unlock your stateroom door as you approach it, notify bar staff of your presence and will prompt them to inquire if you would like to reorder a beverage that you previously enjoyed on the ship. It’s technology that smooths out interactions and improves relations between passengers and crew, and we love to see it.
Most assuredly, Black cruisers are welcomed on all cruise lines. Carnival Cruise Line does a particularly good job of catering to, and welcoming, Black cruisers onboard, thanks to partnerships with the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and a concerted effort to employ Black comedians, musicians and entertainers on many of its sailings.
Other lines may find an under-representation of Black faces and voices – though we have compiled a list of the luxury cruise lines every Black cruiser should try.
It’s the little things, too: Celebrity Cruises has committed to using more diverse imagery in its marketing, letting Black cruisers know that they, too, are welcomed onboard.
With more and more cruise lines focused on providing an inclusive experience to all cruisers, regardless of race, color or gender, cruising remains one of the most accessible vacations for all.