5 Cruise Lines Black Cruisers Should Try

For Black travelers, cruising can sometimes be an uncomfortable experience. Micro aggressions through both verbal and non-verbal communication emanating from other guests can leave Black cruisers feeling unwelcomed. Worse, sometimes these behaviours are exhibited by cruise staff and are targeted toward cruisers who happen to be Black.

Being a perceptive individual, I know when these types of behaviours are being utilized by individuals – whether at the grocery store, at a restaurant, at the airport, or even on a cruise. Being born and raised in a country that still has yet to fully set aside its racist history (keep in mind that slavery in the U.S. was abolished less than 160 years ago), heightened sensitivity to such injustices are innate and learned from experience.

But all is not lost. The cruise industry has been making great strides in catering not just to Black cruisers, but to cruisers of all races, colors, genders and walks of life.

From my personal experience, these are the cruise lines that have made a concerted effort to provide a fair and tranquil atmosphere for all cruisers: