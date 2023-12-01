5 Best Viking River Cruises on the Rhine

Sponsored by Viking

Spectacular scenery lined with fairytale castles and wine-growing villages are among the many highlights on the Rhine, making it one of the most popular destinations for a European river cruise.

Starting in the Alps and meandering 820 miles through Switzerland, France, Germany and Holland, Viking's extensive offerings of Rhine cruises take in every aspect of this beautiful waterway. There are week-long sailings -- ideal for first-time visitors -- through longer itineraries which are ideal for seasoned Rhine cruisers looking to discover more. Viking Longships have prime mooring spots in the center of town providing the option for easy independent exploration in between guided included and optional shore excursions. For something very different, Viking has a unique 15-day itinerary combining a Rhine River cruise with a Scandinavian sailing into the Norwegian fjords on one of its stylish ocean ships.

Here are five of our favorite Viking Rhine River cruises to help you find the perfect itinerary.