5 Best Reasons to Get Off Your Cruise Ship in Nassau

Nassau, Bahamas is one of the world’s most popular cruise destinations, appearing on Caribbean and Bahamian cruise itineraries both long and short. Chances are good that, at some point, you’ll be on a cruise with a port call on the island of New Providence, where Nassau is located, thanks to its relatively close location to Florida’s major cruise embarkation ports.

Going ashore in Nassau can be a hot, chaotic and crowded affair. As many as six gigantic megaships can tie up in the city at once, including three Oasis-class vessels. That, in turn, leaves thousands of passengers travelling along the same narrow pier walkway, all wanting to go ashore – or come back onboard.

Some relief will be at hand soon, thanks to the Port of Nassau’s new cruise terminal facility that is under construction. But it doesn’t get around the fact that the city boasts a relatively high crime rate, even in touristic areas, that passengers heading ashore need to be aware of.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go ashore in Nassau, however. The city still offers plenty of enjoyable (and safe) diversions for passengers looking to relax, cut loose and experience the culture of the Bahamas. You just have to dig a little deeper to get the most out of your visit, and exercise a little personal caution while doing so.

Here’s Cruise Critic’s top reasons to get off your cruise ship in Nassau: