5 Best Reasons to Get Off Your Cruise Ship in Nassau

Nassau, Bahamas is one of the world’s most popular cruise destinations, appearing on Caribbean and Bahamian cruise itineraries both long and short. Chances are good that, at some point, you’ll be on a cruise with a port call on the island of New Providence, where Nassau is located, thanks to its relatively close location to Florida’s major cruise embarkation ports.
Going ashore in Nassau can be a hot, chaotic and crowded affair. As many as six gigantic megaships can tie up in the city at once, including three Oasis-class vessels. That, in turn, leaves thousands of passengers travelling along the same narrow pier walkway, all wanting to go ashore – or come back onboard.
Some relief will be at hand soon, thanks to the Port of Nassau’s new cruise terminal facility that is under construction. But it doesn’t get around the fact that the city boasts a relatively high crime rate, even in touristic areas, that passengers heading ashore need to be aware of.
That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go ashore in Nassau, however. The city still offers plenty of enjoyable (and safe) diversions for passengers looking to relax, cut loose and experience the culture of the Bahamas. You just have to dig a little deeper to get the most out of your visit, and exercise a little personal caution while doing so.
Here’s Cruise Critic’s top reasons to get off your cruise ship in Nassau:
If there’s a compelling reason to get off the ship in Nassau, it’s for the Bahamian cuisine.
Conch – pronounced “conk” – is a local specialty and the national dish of the Bahamas. What’s more, you can have conch any number of ways, from fried conch fritters to its use in salads and – our favorite – conch chowder.
Seafood is unsurprisingly a huge staple of the Bahamian diet, and to that end you’ll find plenty of snapper, grouper and rock lobster to enjoy when in Nassau. Dishes usually come with some kind of rice, and some even have a local staple known as Peas n’ Rice that’s made of pigeon peas, rice, tomato paste, peppers, garlic and other ingredients – and it’s absolutely delicious.
Of course, there are plenty of popular drinks that are local to the Bahamas – and yes, the Bahama Mama is one of them. But you might also want to try a Goombay Smash, which can actually be found canned and carbonated as a non-alcoholic soft drink known as Goombay Punch.
Trying the local cuisine on your next stop in Nassau also has a side benefit: you’re helping to support local businesses and people in the Bahamas.
With its warm weather and soothing breeze, it’s no surprise that most cruise visitors to Nassau want to flock to the beach. An alternative to the beach, however, can be found at one of several Nassau-area resorts – many of which will throw their doors (and facilities) open to cruise passengers for an admission fee.
One of the nicest in the area – a 10-minute walk from the cruise piers – is the Margaritaville Beach Resort. Located adjacent to Junkanoo Beach, the Resort offers day passes for purchase for $110 plus tax per adult, or $55 plus tax for children. That allows visitors to access the Resort’s pools, lazy river, Flowrider surfing simulator, splash and water parks, and more. With food and beverage available to purchase on-site, it’s a great choice for a day’s lounging in Nassau and is decidedly family-friendly.
Other resorts offer day passes as well, some of which are bookable through the cruise line’s own excursions page. But, for the most part, you’ll need to book resort day passes independently of your cruise.
If you’ve never been to Nassau before – and, even if you have -- it may still be worth investing in a shore excursion.
Most cruise lines offer a wide variety of shore excursions that range from beach breaks to water activities to history and adventure tours of Nassau and its surroundings. And while not every tour will appeal to every person, there’s enough variety in Nassau that you’d be hard-pressed to find one you aren’t interested in.
Even taking a chance on a tour that seems like it might not be a good fit can pay off: a few years ago, we took part in the “Blackbeard’s Revenge” pirate boat tour. It was good fun for the whole family, and the views from the ship as it sailed along Nassau harbor were fascinating, particularly as much of the harbor is filled with working ships that include the Bahamas’ famous Mail Boats.
Of course, there’s no discounting the fact that Nassau’s most famous attraction still holds enormous pull with tourists and remains one of the most recognizable icons on the island: the powder-pink towers of Atlantis Resort.
Day excursion passes to Atlantis are offered by nearly every cruise line, with the benefit that these include transportation over to the resort, which is definitely not walkable from the cruise pier.
Officially known as Atlantis Paradise Island, the resort dates back to 1968, though its modern iteration was opened in 1998. The luxury resort boasts dozens of types of accommodation, an on-site Mandara Spa, 42 different dining and beverage options, and a 141-acre waterpark with 11 distinctive pools and 20 different swimming area, along with waterslides, a rapids river, and more.
Admission to the Aquaventure Park is complimentary for hotel guests, and cruise guests visiting Nassau can get in on the action by pre-booking a day pass either through your cruise line or via the hotel itself. Fair warning: it isn’t cheap. Expect to pay around $200 per person for anyone aged 13 and older, or about $100 for kids 4-12. Pricing is dynamic on the Atlantis website, so expect peak travel times to cost a bit more.
Still, few attractions offer the thrill of Atlantis, and it makes for an interesting and fun day spent in the Bahamas.
There’s no denying it: Nassau’s beaches are full of the crystal-clear waters and warm sand that tourism brochures are made of.
Top among these is Cable Beach, a four-mile stretch of paradise located about a 20-minute drive west of the cruise terminal. But there are closer options, too, including Paradise Beach (a 13-minute drive away on nearby Paradise Island), or Junkanoo Beach, which can be walked to on-foot in about 10 minutes’ time from the cruise terminal.
Any of these beaches are a great choice for those looking to kick back for a bit. Taxis are readily available in Nassau to take you to places like Cable Beach, but as with any place in the world, ensure you agree on a fare before getting in the cab.
The next time your ship ties up in Nassau, take the time to get off and experience the many positive and exhilarating reasons for visiting this unique corner of the Bahamas.