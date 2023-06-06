5 Best Places to Get BBQ on Cruise Ships

1. Guy's Pig & Anchor on Carnival Cruise Line

Through its partnership with celebrity chef and National BBQ Hall of Famer Guy Fieri, Carnival Cruise Line leads the pack when it comes to barbecue at sea. Five ships -- Carnival Vista, Carnival Dream, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Magic and Carnival Elation -- feature Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse, a barbecue venue open for lunch, on sea days. The open-air joint serves buffet-style smoked meats like pulled pork, andouille sausage and round steak as well as sides like mac 'n' cheese and potato salad.

The line's newest ship, Carnival Horizon, takes its "smoked meats" game one step further with a dedicated barbecue restaurant (as opposed to a smaller, open-air buffet) that also doubles as a brewery. Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse and Brewhouse offers a buffet-style barbecue lunch during the day, and higher quality eats at dinner, a la carte. Carnival Horizon even has its own smokers onboard, which make dishes like baby back ribs and trash can nachos. Barbecue lovers can enjoy juicy meats and hearty sides -- washed down with a cold beer, brewed right onboard -- while a live band sets the mood with country or classic rock music.