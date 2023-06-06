5 Best Day Trips from Newcastle (Port of Tyne)

Newcastle cruise port or the Port of Tyne (or North Shields to give the place it's actual name), lies just nine miles from Newcastle, the premier city in the north east of the U.K. and a great destination in its own right (it was named by Rough Guides as the number one city to visit in the U.K. in 2018).

The Port of Tyne is also the gateway to Northumbria, widely regarded as one of the most beautiful counties in England, with stunning castles and cathedrals, as well as areas of outstanding natural and historical landmarks charting the Industrial Revolution.

It is well connected with good metro, rail and taxi links all over the region, and is easy to get around if you plan on doing it on your own rather than on a ship-organised shore excursion.

It's hard to whittle down the top 5 day trips from the Port of Tyne, but here is our selection: