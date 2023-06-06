5 Best Day Trips From Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

The Keys

Estimated travel time: 90 minutes to 4 hours south

Best for: Divers, Hemingway-heads, fish-frenzied

What to do: Just an hour and a half from Fort Lauderdale, you'll hit The Keys with Key Largo first, at the northern tip. If you're feeling bold and ready to spend a few hours in the car, head down on the scenic drive to Key West. The complete and utter laidback vibe of the southern tip of the U.S. is a magnet for anyone looking to escape with long lazy days and a couple of day drinks. But to fit some of it into a day, eat your weight in Key lime pie in Key Largo, then take a glass-bottom boat tour through the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park -- or eat slightly less pie and snorkel or dive it yourself. Consider renting a boat to go tarpon fishing off Islamorada, if that's your scene. Or, pose for pictures along the Seven Mile Bridge at a stop in Marathon. If you make it all the way to Key West, you're in for a long day, but be sure to stay through sunset to hobnob with local vendors at a nightly arts festival that takes place at Mallory Square dock. Also stop by to visit the descendants of Hemingway's cats at his house.