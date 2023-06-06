5 Best Cruise Ship Buffets

1. Oceania Cruises' Terrace Cafe

Oceania's Terrace Cafe is likely the best cruise ship buffet we've seen at sea. This well-stocked and varied venue is arranged in stations to avoid the typical buffet congestion, and has food comparable to an upscale classy cafe. The service is great, too; the wait staff will load up your tray for you, and the chefs will cook food to order in full view of passengers. Even better, Oceania hosts different themed lunches and dinners every day, with fresh seafood, a carving station and an impressive salad island. Plus, who could resist the homemade ice cream that changes daily?