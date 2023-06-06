Carnival Cruise Line

Minimum age to sail

The minimum age to sail is six months old on most cruises. On trans-ocean crossings and remote itineraries, where there are more than two consecutive sea days, the minimum age to sail is 12 months.

Babysitting

Camp Ocean, Carnival's kids club, welcomes children as young as two in its free drop-off Penguin group, which is dedicated to two- to five-year olds. Kids don't need to be potty trained (the industry standard is three years and toilet trained), but parents do need to supply diapers and wipes. Youth staff will change diapers.

The Penguin group offers scheduled programing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by Night Owls. In the clubs, tots can make Play-Doh sculptures, get their faces painted and listen to stories, among other activities.

There is a babysitting service for parents to leave under twos in the care of youth staff (on port days and sea days) at a charge of $6.75 per hour, plus 18 percent gratuity. On port days, care is not provided during meal times for under twos and parents must return from port at feeding times. As with older infants that are not yet potty trained, parents are asked to provide diapers and wipes.

During the cruise, parents of children three-years-old and younger receive pagers/cell phones in case they need to be contacted by a member of staff.

No in-cabin babysitting is available.

The late-night option for parents of infants (from six months) and young children up to 11 years is Night Owls group babysitting from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. at the club, where babies and toddlers will be among older children watching movies and snoozing. Carnival describes it as a 'slumber party' atmosphere. It's worth bearing this in mind if your baby or toddler struggles to settle and sleep with background noise. Pack 'n Plays are available for sleeping babies, if they don't come already asleep in their own strollers. The cost is $6.75 per hour, per child, plus 18 percent gratuity.

Family Fun

Outside of group babysitting, when accompanied by a parent, children younger than two-years-old can play with the toys during designated family times on sea days. This is usually scheduled between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., though times may vary.

Pools and water-play areas, including splash areas and spray parks, are reserved for toilet-trained kids; no diapers or swim diapers are allowed.

Carnival has a partnership with Dr. Seuss, and offers various Seuss-themed events onboard, including a Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast (with a fee) and Seuss-a-Palooza parade and story time (with no fee).

Cabins and Cribs

Cribs and crib sheets are provided gratis for in-stateroom use. Passengers should indicate that a crib will be required at the time of booking. Cribs measure 38 x 24 inches.

Carnival's standard cabins are relatively large, measuring 185 square feet for an interior stateroom and 220 square feet for an ocean-view cabin.

Dream-, Fantasy-, Vista- and Mardi Gras-class ships offer 230-square-feet quint cabins, accommodating up to five people. These cabins feature two twin beds (that can combine to a queen), two bunks that hang from the wall and a sofa bed. (Note: If sleeping five, the twins will be left separated, with a ladder up to one of the bunks inserted in the space between the beds.) The cabins also feature two bathrooms -- one with a sink, toilet and shower, the other with a tub-shower combo and sink.

Also consider the 185-square-feet balcony cabins that offer a 35-square-foot balcony. This leaves less interior space but provides a place to sit, talk and have a light on when babies and toddlers are asleep.

Carnival's newer vessels -- including Vista-class and new ship Mardi Gras -- offer an exciting option for families in the dedicated Family Harbor cabins. These rooms are available in a mix of categories (inside, ocean view and balcony), some with two bathrooms, plus room-dividing privacy curtains, ranging from 230 to 275 square feet. All Family Harbor residents have access to a private lounge that serves breakfast and snacks and provides entertainment offerings (computer terminals, board games, video games and family movies) and concierge access. Other perks include a free evening of group babysitting at the kids club.

The Cartoon Network and a free family movie network are available on in-room televisions.

Baby Gear

Single strollers are available for rent ($10 per day or $40 per cruise with a $75 deposit required to cover lost or broken equipment), though supplies are limited and vary by ship. Shipboard shops do not carry diapers, wipes or other baby necessities.

Activity sheets and crayons are available in dining rooms. High chairs and booster seats are available in the dining rooms and buffet restaurants.

Baby Food

A kids menu and whole milk are available in the dining room. Bring baby food; Carnival ships do not mash or puree food, and baby food and formula are not available onboard. All baby food must be unopened, prepackaged (i.e., not homemade) and require no prep from onboard galley staff. You can purchase distilled water to add to formula onboard or it can be brought onboard in carry-on luggage.

Passengers are permitted to take a cooler up to 12" x 12” x 12” to store breast milk (request ice from the cabin steward). Carnival also allows passengers to store breast milk in the Guest Services' refrigerator.