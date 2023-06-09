5 Best Cities for Pre- and Post-Cruise Stays on the Danube River

Budapest, Hungary

What was once two separate communes -- Buda and Pest -- is now one of Europe's most prominent capital cities, where Old World charm meets a bustling, modern vibe. A pre- or post-cruise stay in Budapest is the perfect way to explore both sides of the river. Make it a point to visit the Buda Castle, take a dip in one of the many thermal pools and visit the "Ruin Bars," derelict buildings that have been converted into trendy watering holes.

Who would love it: Night owls, spa-goers, foodies (Budapest has a strong cafe culture and the pastries are to die for)

Which cruise lines go there: Viking River Cruises, AmaWaterways, Avalon Waterways, Grand Circle Cruise Line, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, CroisiEurope, Crystal, Scenic, Tauck River Cruising, Vantage Deluxe World Travel, Emerald Waterways