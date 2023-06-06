5 Best Carnival Cruise Cocktails

While bar-loving passengers on Carnival cruise ships are particularly fond of standard favorites like margaritas, pina coladas and mojitos, Edward Allen, the line's vice president of beverage operations, says they're missing out. Cruise Critic sat down with Allen to find out what he considers the five best Carnival cruise cocktails. (He kindly provided ingredients and directions in case you want to try them out for yourself.)

Alchemy Bar's Cucumber Sunrise

The Alchemy Bar's Cucumber Sunrise is a great afternoon drink or pre-dinner aperitif, Allen says. It's light and refreshing.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Belvedere Vodka

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz. Monin Watermelon

2 Cucumber Wheels

0.75 oz. Orange Juice

Directions: Put the two cucumber wheels into an empty pub glass and muddle it. Add all the ingredients into the glass, add ice and cover with a shaker. Shake for five seconds and double strain into a chilled glass. (Strain into the glass through the fine strainer after passing through regular strainer.)

Library Bar's Scarlet Letter

"What's not to love about the Scarlet Letter?" Allen says. It's definitely not a sin to drink this literary-inspired cocktail at Carnival's Library Bar.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Absolut Citron

0.75 oz. Pama Pomegranate Liqueur

0.5 oz. Agave Nectar

0.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz. Sprite

Directions: Combine all ingredients except Sprite in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass. Top with Sprite, and garnish with a lime wedge.

RedFrog Rum Bar's Red's Rum Treasure

Red's Rum Treasure is one of the most popular cocktails served up at the RedFrog Rum Bar.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Zacapa 23 Rum

0.75 oz. Malibu Coconut Rum

3.75 oz. Goya Pineapple Guava Juice

0.25 oz. Vitality Lemonade Mix

1 oz. Sprite

Directions: Pour all ingredients into a shaker, except the Malibu Coconut Rum and Sprite. Add ice, and shake vigorously. Pour into a pint glass, and add the Malibu Coconut Rum. Top off with Sprite. Garnish with a pineapple wedge. (You also can sprinkle freshly grated nutmeg on top if you like.)

Havana Bar's Jupina Amour

Allen calls the Havana Bar's Jupina Amour "paradise in a glass."

Ingredients:

2 oz. Absolut Vodka

Jupina Pineapple Soda

1/2 a fresh lime

Directions: Squeeze the half lime into a mixing glass, and add vodka. Top with the Jupina Pineapple Soda, and stir gently. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

Alchemy Bar's Deal Closer

It's the perfect nightcap. Allen says, "Dessert in a glass. Is there a better way to end your night?"

Ingredients:

1 oz. Absolut Vanilla Vodka

0.5 oz. Disaronno Amaretto

0.75 oz. Irish Cream

0.5 oz. Chocolate Liqueur

Chocolate Syrup Squirt

Directions: Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass, add ice and shake for at least 10 seconds. Strain into a glass with fresh ice. Garnish with shaved chocolate.