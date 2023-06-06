5 Best Carnival Breeze Cruise Tips

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Carnival Breeze is one heck of a friendly ship. That's because everyone onboard shares the same taste for an affordable cruise with fun dining options (like Guy's Burger Joint that serves up tasty -- and massive -- hamburgers); outdoor activities like mini-golf, a ropes course and basketball at SportSquare, and endless nighttime entertainment, from the Punchliner Comedy Club to theater shows. Cruising with your other half, the whole family or a group of friends? There's something for everyone onboard. Check out our Carnival Breeze cruise tips to ensure you get the most out of your vacation, and learn where to find "hidden gems" when you need to recharge.

Tip 1: Escape the Crowds at the Lanai

On sunny sea days, everyone flocks to the Lido Deck. Who wouldn't? It's got two swimming pools and convenient places to grab a quick bite or drink. But unless you're up at the crack of dawn, finding free lounge chairs here is nearly impossible -- especially when you're up against 3,690 other passengers. To escape the crowds, head to the Lanai on Deck 5. It's a cozy little space, just outside Ocean Plaza, with deck chairs and hot tubs that extend over the side of the ship. Even better, you're still close to food.

Tip 2: Get More for Your Balcony

Balcony cabins are one of the most popular cruise ship splurges. If you plan to stay in a balcony cabin on Carnival Breeze and visit the spa, go for the Cloud 9 Spa balcony cabin if you can spare a few extra bucks. It includes access to the spa's thalassotherapy pool, steam room and sauna. The extra you'd pay for the cabin is usually less than what you'd pay for a cruise-length spa pass.

Tip 3: Try a New Restaurant Everyday

It's easy to head to the buffet or main dining room for breakfast and lunch, but who wants to eat at the same places every day? Spice up mealtime with breakfast burritos at BlueIguana Cantina and an Italian lunch at the Captain's Pasta Bar at Cucina del Capitano, where you can build your own pasta with unlimited toppings. Also, make sure you try Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que; it's less crowded because people don't realize it's there. The best part about all these choices: They're free!

Tip 4: Find Romance Under the Stars

The Serenity sun deck is where adults go to escape during the day. Carnival Breeze's top deck features cushion-top lounge chairs, hammocks and a nearby bar -- no kids allowed. Many cruisers assume this space doesn't have much to offer at night when the ship's hot tubs are closed. But you may find it has even more to offer. If you're cruising with your honey, go up to the Serenity deck when your night starts winding down. There's nothing more romantic than swaying on a hammock under the stars.

Tip 5: Look for Hidden Decks

Don't worry -- you won't get in trouble as long as you avoid doors that are blatantly off limits. Carnival Breeze has several "secret" deck areas around the ship that offer amazing views -- or the ultimate selfie. Walk toward the ship's bow on cabin corridors between decks 6 and 11. The unlocked doors lead outside to little-known outdoor spaces under and above the bridge (which is on Deck 8 -- no public access deck there). Go ahead and enjoy the views, but remember -- you are visible to the officers above.

