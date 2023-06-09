5 Best Bars on U.K. Ships

Martini Bar

Celebrity Eclipse

Why we love it: Channel your inner 007 and head to the Martini Bar on Celebrity Eclipse. The bar staff here shake and stir a range of classic and contemporary drinks, from your straight-up spy-inspired vodka vermouth with a cocktail olive to fruity lychee and apple martinis.

The bartenders are known to break out into their own sort of cocktail capoeira, in which they contort, juggle and bend over backwards to rattle up to 18 cocktail shakers at the same time. Another quirk is that the bar is topped with ice.

When you're not listening to the drum of shaking ice cubes, there's a good chance you'll be listening in on the music that drifts into the bar from the atrium and other venues on the ship. So you can enjoy your drink with an extra shot of string quartet or contemporary jazz.

Explore Celebrity Eclipse Cruises