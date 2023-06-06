4th of July Cruise Festivities: From Fireworks to Apple Pie

Kids running around in face paint, clutching melting ice cream cones; ribs and corn grilling on the barbecue; the splashing of pool games, the waving of flags and even the crackling of fireworks -- this isn't the Fourth of July in your backyard, this is the Fourth of July on a cruise.

Whether you're sailing through Alaska's Last Frontier or far away in exotic waters, cruise lines find a number of ways to celebrate America's birthday. From traditional meals and red, white and blue decor to new traditions like an Americana-themed silent disco party, there are many ways to observe and revel in July 4th at sea. (One line even hosts its own grand fireworks display!) Find out which lines do what for an Independence Day cruise.