Fireworks, BBQ cookouts and parades are not the only treats to look forward to on Independence Day. You can also snag some nifty 4th of July cruise deals.
Cruise lines are rolling out enticing Independence Day deals in 2024, adding to the allure of a mid-summer cruise close to home or to faraway shores. Check out our list of 4th of July cruise deals so you can save and sail from sea to shining sea.
The 4th of July Deal: Cunard's 4th of July cruise deal offers reduced cruise fares and up to $600 in onboard credit per stateroom.
Eligible Cunard Cruises: Cunard's 4th of July cruise deal is applicable to select 2024 t0 2026 sailings to numerous destinations, like the Mediterranean, Alaska, Transatlantic crossings, Caribbean, Australia & New Zealand, and more.
Good to know: Cunard's 4th of July cruise deal applies to new bookings only. Use code RDA when booking. Offer expires on July 10.
The 4th of July Deal: Emerald Cruises' Independence Day Sale is offering savings of up to $1,250 off per suite on select 2024 and 2025 River cruises and up to $1,000 off per suite on select Ocean sailings. Savings are combinable with Emerald's 2-for-1 fares and pay-in-full offers.
Eligible Emerald Cruises: Emerald Cruises' 4th of July offer is applicable to select 2024 and 2025 yacht cruises and 2024 and 2025 Europe and Southeast Asia river cruises.
Good to know: Available for new bookings only. Offer ends July 7, 2024.
The 4th of July Deal: Explora Journeys' 4th of July cruise deal offers up to €1,000 per suite in journey experience credit (onboard credit).
Eligible Explora Journeys Cruises: The 4th of July cruise deal is applicable to select sailings departing from July 19, 2024.
Good to know: Explora Journey's 4th of July cruise deal applies to new bookings only. Offer expires on July 8, 2024.
The 4th of July Deal: MSC Cruises is celebrating Independence Day with a 4th of July Sale that includes the cruise line's Easy Plus Drink Package and Wi-Fi, plus up to $400 in onboard credit on the majority of its sailings.
Eligible MSC Cruises: MSC Cruises' 4th of July sale is applicable to most of the cruise line's itinerary sailing between July 2024 and October 2026.
Good to know: Offer is valid for U.S. residents only and on new bookings only; taxes, fees and port expenses are additional for each passenger. Ask for “DRINKS WIFI OBC INCLUDED” promotion when booking. Offer expires July 4th, 2024.
The 4th of July Deal: Norwegian Cruise Line's 4th of July "Freedom Sale" cruise deal allows cruisers to save 70% off the second guest fare.
Eligible Norwegian Cruises: Norwegian Cruise Line's 4th of July cruise deal applicable to 2024 and 2025 sailings of 4 nights or more.
Good to know: Norwegian Cruise Line's 4th of July cruise deal is available on new bookings only. Offer is not applicable to 1-3 night sailings. Sale expires on July 3rd, 2024.
The 4th of July Deal: Quark Expeditions 4th of July Polar Escape Event can bring savings of up to 40% off on select 2025 Arctic voyages.
Eligible Quark Cruises: Quark Expeditions' 4th of July cruise deal is applicable only to select 2025 Arctic sailings to Greenland and Svalbard.
Good to know: Offer valid for new bookings only. Promotion ends July 12th, 2024.
The 4th of July Deal: Scenic Cruises' Independence Day Sale is offering up to $1,750 off per suite ($875 per person) on select 2024 and 2025 River itineraries and up to $2,000 per suite on select 2024 and 2025 Ocean itineraries. Savings are combinable with Scenic's 2-for-1 fares and FlexCredit offers.
Eligible Scenic Cruises: Scenic's 4th of July offer is applicable to select Scenic Eclipse ocean sailings, as well as Europe and Southeast Asia river itineraries.
Good to know: Available for new bookings only. Offer ends July 7th, 2024.