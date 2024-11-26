48 Hours in Paris with Viking

A melting pot of gastronomy, art and culture, with storybook neighborhoods, world-beating landmarks, and fabulous shopping, Paris is always a good idea. A Viking cruise beginning or ending in Paris offers the perfect opportunity to explore this fabled city.
Whichever direction your journey from Paris takes you — snaking along the Seine to Normandy or overland to the Moselle and Rhine in Germany — you are guaranteed an unforgettable experience that will offer you the chance to dig beneath the surface of the French capital.
And the best thing? – Viking's exclusive docking station on the Seine in the heart of the city means you have unrivalled views of the Eiffel Tower and you are never a few minutes walk from the shops and sights and restaurants of this wonderful city.
So, whether you’re enjoying the extra time spent on your Viking Longship, or on a guided Paris extension, here’s your guide to spending 48 hours in the City of Lights.
People eating at an outdoor restaurant in Paris (Photo: Viking)
Morning: Flavors of Paris
Start your day by joining Viking’s Flavors of Paris walking tour to indulge in one of Paris’s highlights: gastronomy. Your culinary journey will include stopping at shops and vendors for tastings, including cured meats, cheeses, fresh bakes, and chocolate — accompanied by a glass of wine or a soda. You’ll explore the Left Bank’s Cour du Commerce Saint André, a gourmet haven of charming restaurants on a cobbled street that’s home to one of Paris’s oldest cafes.
Post-Shopping Retail Therapy
Shoppers in Montorgueil Street, Paris (Photo: Viking) After indulging in the city’s culinary delights, give yourself some time to indulge in a spot of retail therapy. Whether you enjoy picking out vintage and small antique items or are a fashion enthusiast who likes to have the latest labels, Paris has it all.
The largest flea market in the world is the eye-popping Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen in the city’s northern fringes, with alleys and warehouses filled with every item imaginable from the past and present. Think antique mirrors and paintings, wartime memorabilia, vintage fashion, and chic French linens.
The flagship Galeries Lafayette on Boulevard Haussmann is a marvel of fine jewelry, designer fashion, cosmetics, perfume, and homeware in the center of Paris. This iconic department store features a dazzling Neo Byzantine domed roof with stained-glass windows. The icing on the cake is the rooftop terrace, where you can savor a glass of effervescent Champagne with views of the Eiffel Tower.
Afternoon: The Latin Quarter
Bookshop in Paris (Photo: Adam Coulter) Segue from retail therapy to a leisurely exploration of Paris’s Latin Quarter. This characterful district is home to independent boutiques, boulangeries, bistros and galleries. Visit Shakespeare & Co., one of the world’s foremost bookshops that’s jam-packed with English- and French-language tomes, opposite the Notre-Dame on the Left Bank.
Take a peek inside the Church of Saint-Séverin on vibrant Rue Saint-Séverin. First built in the early 13th century, it was reconstructed in the 15th century following a fire and enlarged in the 17th century. Also in the Latin Quarter, the Musée de Cluny, housed in a turreted mansion, displays medieval art and tapestries next door to Thermes de Cluny, a 3rd century ancient Roman baths.
Evening: Dinner and Cabaret
Notre Dame at night (Photo: Viking) Complete the perfect day in Paris day with an evening Viking dinner and cabaret excursion to the iconic Paradis Latin, also in the Latin Quarter. This world-famous venue is known as the oldest cabaret in Paris. It first opened in 1803, though after being destroyed by fire it was rebuilt by Gustave Eiffel between 1887–1889 — the same period that he oversaw the build of his namesake tower.
Following an elegant meal in Paradis Latin’s glitzy cabaret club, sit back to soak in a sensual performance with dazzling costumes and mesmerizing acrobatics.
Sacre Coeur, Paris (Photo: Viking)
Morning: Hike to Montmartre
Teetering on a hill, overlooking the city, Montmartre is one of Paris’s most bohemian neighborhoods, famed as the colorful enclave that drew artists, writers and poets who would gather in chic cafe bars. Montmartre retains much of the same Joie de vivre as its golden era, with gorgeous restaurants and characterful cafes lighting up cobbled streets, with tables spilling onto sidewalks. Artists paint in leafy squares and galleries display coveted pieces.
On Viking’s local guide Montmartre Hill walking tour, you’ll uncover the old haunts of Dalí, Monet and Picasso. Board Montmartre’s funicular to reach the gleaming Sacré-Coeur, with its domed-roof the second-highest point in Paris, after the tip of the Eiffel Tower. After exploring this wonderful basilica and drinking in some of the best views of Paris, there’s time to enjoy a coffee and croissant in a local cafe before making your way back down.
Louvre Museum, Paris (Photo: Viking)
Lunch & afternoon: Arc de Triomphe to the Louvre Museum
Take in some of Paris’s most celebrated sights as you wander from the Arc de Triomphe to the Louvre Museum via the Champs-Élysées, an elegant shopping boulevard that cuts through the center of Paris.
Get a sugar hit at Ladurée as you browse brands such as Sephora, Louis Vuitton and chic French fashion label Sandro. A lovely spot for a drink or leisurely lunch is Club Marigny, opposite the statue of Charles de Gaulle, a French military officer and statesman who led the country’s Free French Forces during World War II.
Places Vosges Fountain Park Paris (Photo: Viking)
Leafy Jardin des Champs-Élysées and Tuileries Garden are two of Paris’s finest parks. Lying side by side, they’re separated by the Place de la Concorde with its sky piercing Egyptian obelisk. To one side of Tuileries Garden is Rue de Rivoli, a historic street lined with luxury jewelry stores and home to one of the world’s grandest hotels, the Ritz Paris.
You’ll want to dedicate plenty of time to admiring the Louvre Pyramid and the staggering array of masterpieces inside the museum, including Théodore Géricault’s “Raft of Medusa” and Leonardo da Vinci’s captivating “Mona Lisa”. There are statues, sculptures and artifacts, too, including jaw-dropping pieces from ancient Egypt, such as the Statue of Karomama, Divine Adoratrice of Amon, which dates from 865–809 B.C.E.
Alexander III Bridge at night (Photo: Viking)
Evening: Seine Cruise by Twilight
Following a full day of exploration, relax on Viking’s gentle guided Paris by Night river cruise. Sail on an open-top boat to witness the Musée D’Orsay, the Grand Palais and the many illuminated bridges along the Seine.
Although under reconstruction since a devastating fire in 2019, Notre Dame Cathedral remains a highlight of Paris’s skyline. Take in views of the cathedral, along with the magnificent Conciergerie on Île de la Cité. Once part of the royal palace, Conciergerie is where prisoners were held, including Marie Antoinette, during the French Revolution.
Have your camera ready for the many sights you’ll take in, including the magnificent Eiffel Tower, twinkle from the Seine.
At Versailles, on a Seine River cruise (Photo by Linda Guerra, courtesy of Viking)
One of the best things to do in Paris is explore the UNESCO-listed Château de Versailles. Located just outside of Paris, Viking’s full-day guided tour whisks travelers to this gilded former royal palace to explore its opulent rooms and grounds. From the magnificent painted ceiling of the Hercules Drawing Room to the sparkling Hall of Mirrors, where the Treaty of Versaille was signed, learn about the history of the palace as you take in the mind-blowing scale of this 1,977 acre estate.
There’s more, including the former state apartment of King Louis XIV, the bedroom chamber of Marie Antoinette and vast manicured gardens, gilded sculptures and a royal chapel.