48 Hours in Paris with Viking

Day One: Eating, Shopping and Exploring

People eating at an outdoor restaurant in Paris (Photo: Viking)

Morning: Flavors of Paris

Start your day by joining Viking’s Flavors of Paris walking tour to indulge in one of Paris’s highlights: gastronomy. Your culinary journey will include stopping at shops and vendors for tastings, including cured meats, cheeses, fresh bakes, and chocolate — accompanied by a glass of wine or a soda. You’ll explore the Left Bank’s Cour du Commerce Saint André, a gourmet haven of charming restaurants on a cobbled street that’s home to one of Paris’s oldest cafes.

Post-Shopping Retail Therapy

Shoppers in Montorgueil Street, Paris (Photo: Viking) After indulging in the city’s culinary delights, give yourself some time to indulge in a spot of retail therapy. Whether you enjoy picking out vintage and small antique items or are a fashion enthusiast who likes to have the latest labels, Paris has it all.

The largest flea market in the world is the eye-popping Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen in the city’s northern fringes, with alleys and warehouses filled with every item imaginable from the past and present. Think antique mirrors and paintings, wartime memorabilia, vintage fashion, and chic French linens.

The flagship Galeries Lafayette on Boulevard Haussmann is a marvel of fine jewelry, designer fashion, cosmetics, perfume, and homeware in the center of Paris. This iconic department store features a dazzling Neo Byzantine domed roof with stained-glass windows. The icing on the cake is the rooftop terrace, where you can savor a glass of effervescent Champagne with views of the Eiffel Tower.

Afternoon: The Latin Quarter

Bookshop in Paris (Photo: Adam Coulter) Segue from retail therapy to a leisurely exploration of Paris’s Latin Quarter. This characterful district is home to independent boutiques, boulangeries, bistros and galleries. Visit Shakespeare & Co., one of the world’s foremost bookshops that’s jam-packed with English- and French-language tomes, opposite the Notre-Dame on the Left Bank.

Take a peek inside the Church of Saint-Séverin on vibrant Rue Saint-Séverin. First built in the early 13th century, it was reconstructed in the 15th century following a fire and enlarged in the 17th century. Also in the Latin Quarter, the Musée de Cluny, housed in a turreted mansion, displays medieval art and tapestries next door to Thermes de Cluny, a 3rd century ancient Roman baths.

Evening: Dinner and Cabaret

Notre Dame at night (Photo: Viking) Complete the perfect day in Paris day with an evening Viking dinner and cabaret excursion to the iconic Paradis Latin, also in the Latin Quarter. This world-famous venue is known as the oldest cabaret in Paris. It first opened in 1803, though after being destroyed by fire it was rebuilt by Gustave Eiffel between 1887–1889 — the same period that he oversaw the build of his namesake tower.

Following an elegant meal in Paradis Latin’s glitzy cabaret club, sit back to soak in a sensual performance with dazzling costumes and mesmerizing acrobatics.