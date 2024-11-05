I Booked a 4-Day Cruise And Turned Into a 9-Day Vacation. Here’s How

I’ve recently returned with my 14-year-old son, Raff, from a nine-day trip to Canada and West Coast U.S., after a 4-day cruise on Holland America Line’s Koningsdam.
I’m based in London, so when I first opted for this cruise, it seemed an awful long way to go for just four days. But the timing for Raff was perfect – right at the start of his mid-term break.
The cruise itself is also an “odd” one – two-and-a-half days at sea and one stop at Catalina Island, off the coast of L.A. A number of people I spoke to actually said: “Why would you even want to do that?”
Turned out it was a repositioning cruise; Koningsdam will spend the rest of its season homeported in San Diego plying the U.S. west coast and the Mexican Riviera, from Baja and Puerto Vallarta to Seattle, with a few Hawaii cruises thrown in.
My cruise left Vancouver on a Tuesday and arrived at San Diego on the Saturday, with just the one stop at Catalina Island.
Which meant my son and I had a weekend either side, with just one day vacation (as I would be working onboard).
With that in mind, I booked us to fly out early, so we could enjoy a long weekend in Vancouver, and back from San Diego the following Monday.
Adam Coulter, his son Raff and godson, Alexander (Photo: Adam Coulter)
This was Raff’s first time out of Europe and his first long-haul flight, plus this was a trip he’d been asking me to take him on for a few years now.
And although this was not my first time to Vancouver, it would be my first time to California. Excitement was running high.
He had a shopping list of things that he wanted to do: Clothes and shoe shopping both in Vancouver and the U.S.; visiting a specific shoe shop in LA (Cool Kicks) and meeting up with a friend in California.
I wanted to catch up with my godson in Vancouver, as well as visit the Aquarium. In San Diego, I wanted to visit the Zoo.
The flight from Heathrow leaves late afternoon and because of the eight-hour time difference, we landed early evening on the Saturday in Vancouver.
Gastown Clock in Gastown, Vancouver (Photo: Adam Coulter)
HAL had booked us into a hotel a few hundred yards from the terminal, Coal Coast Harbour. It was also easy walking to Gastown, Downtown and around 20 minutes to Stanley Park, which is what I’d recommend if you are looking to maximize your time in the city.
We never mastered the bus routes, but Vancouver is an easily walkable city and we spent our whole time doing just that (there is also a comprehensive network of city bikes, but my son had broken his collarbone, so that was out).
The next day (Sunday) we had arranged to meet with my godson Alexander, who lives in Vernon B.C., and who had driven down to Vancouver to see us.
We spent the day sightseeing in his car as it rained almost continuously, eating at Granville Island, and walking around Gastown, Stanley Park and West Vancouver.
A Steller sea lion at Vancouver Aquarium (Photo: Adam Coulter)
The next day we spent shopping (Vancouver has some great thrift shops), and with the exchange rate as it is, we picked up quite a few bargains.
On Tuesday, we did not have to board until 1 pm, which gave us the whole morning to visit the Aquarium. If you have more than a day in Vancouver, I highly recommend it.
Sailaway from Vancouver on Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter)
We boarded the ship at 1 p.m. and by the time we set sail, the skies had finally cleared and we were blessed with the most beautiful sail away...
Sunset leaving Vancouver on Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter)
..which then segued into a gorgeous sunset.
Two-and-a-half days at sea out of a four-day cruise is a lot and as you read this, you may well be scratching your head thinking: “Why?”
Well, there are a number of reasons: It was cheap, as I found out from a former colleague who sailed with me and it was a great way to visit Southern California in an unhurried way. And also, if you are based in Vancouver (or indeed any home port where ships reposition from), you can avoid flying one way.
The recently-fitted Library on Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter)
And HAL is no slouch in the things to do department: Tai Chi starts the day at the Lido Poolside, then there’s needlework, art classes, origami, modern calligraphy, flower arranging, bridge, cooking demos and cocktail classes, beer, martini and wine tastings, trivia, scavenger hunts, sports tournaments and dance classes – you get the idea.
And for my son, he had a whole new set of friends he had met the night before at the teen meet up, so he was fully entertained We met for meals, but he spent most of the rest of the time hanging out – and would often come back to our cabin long after I had already gone to bed!
Personally, I love a sea day. Despite sailing full, the ship never felt crowded. It allowed me to catch up on my work, something I never have the time to do on a regular sailing with port stops; as well as enjoy the ship, which I last sailed on back in 2017.
Pinnacle Grill on Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter)
We sampled two of the four specialty restaurants (Pinnacle Grill and Tamarind); explored the ship from top to bottom and I hung out in the Crow’s Nest and new Library.
Sunrise from the aft pool on Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Still jet-lagged, I rose early, grabbed a coffee from the Lido buffet and had the ship largely to myself, watching the sun rise from the aft pool.
The only other people up were a group of birders who choose this cruise, as it allows them to spot a bunch of migratory birds that they would never see from land.
I even saw a pod of whales from the gym, their spouts sparkling in the Pacific sunshine.
It was a truly magical two days, and truth is, could have been longer. I also loved the fact that we were following the California coastline and could feel the temperature and light change as we headed further south.
The town of Avalon, Catalina Island (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Isla de Catalina is one of three Bay Islands that lie around 40 miles from LA. It was once a private island, owned by William Wrigley, and you can still visit his house, now a high-end hotel.
Today, the island is mainly given over to a nature reserve, though you can visit the town, Avalon, and hire golf carts (the main mode of travel), for a whiz around the immediate area.
Sea Lions relaxing on a buoy off Catalina Island (Photo: Adam Coulter)
You can also do as we did and start your visit with an hour-long ship excursion to see sea lions, which sunbathe on the buoys and beaches around the island.
It made for a lovely stop on our 4-day cruise and was Raff’s and I’s first taste of California.
Panda at San Diego Zoo (Photo: Adam Coulter)
We arrived in San Diego on Saturday morning. I had opted to book a San Diego Zoo visit with an airport transfer, as many other passengers did as their flights to Canada were leaving in the afternoon.
This costs $135 per person, compared to $74 if you buy zoo tickets online. ut you have to factor in transport to and from the zoo, as well as the fact you cannot store your luggage anywhere, so I felt this justified the price difference. Plus on a cruise ship excursion, there is peace of mind that they will get you to your ship/flight on time.
Aerial view of San Diego Zoo (Photo: Adam Coulter)
And although we weren’t flying back that day, our hotel was close to the airport, so this excursion was an ideal option. The transfers left the ship at 8:30 a.m., arriving at the zoo around 9, for a full five-and-a-half hours visiting, followed by a drop off at the airport.
This may seem like a lot of time at the zoo, but it’s vast, and even in that time we couldn’t see it all.
The timing was perfect: Our room became ready just before we arrived, which allowed us to relax and unpack.
Raff outside Cool Kicks in LA (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Raff had two aims, to visit Cool Kicks, a shoe store made famous by a YouTuber called Rami, and meet up with a friend he met gaming during lockdown who lived in Buena Park, not far from LA.
I had pre-booked a Toyota Rav4, but inevitably the agent persuaded me to part with more cash with the line: “Would you like to upgrade? Jeep is only $15 per day extra.” So with this, full insurance, pre-paid gas and all tolls paid for (turned out there weren’t any to LA), I paid $200 on top.
Raff in front of our Jeep in San Diego (Photo: Adam Coulter)
But you know what? It was worth it. The Jeep was a great ride and you need a decent-sized vehicle for the freeways.
With a couple of stops and a detour via the 101 to try and capture some of that SoCal surfer vibe in a small town called New Cardiff, our journey took us around 2.5 hours to Melrose Avenue.
Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles (Photo: Adam Coulter)
We had little time for anything else – a quick drive to the Griffith Observatory for a few iconic photo ops, a snap of the HOLLYWOOD sign and sunset Blvd. and then we were on our way.
Pumpkin carving in Buena Park (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Then it was onto Buena Park to meet with Raff’s friend, which turned out to be a highlight, as we were invited to pumpkin carving and tacos at their home, a completely unexpected, but wonderful way to spend our last evening.
LA was as I had expected after a lifetime of watching it in movies, but to see the Paramount Film Studios, Sunset Blvd. and the HOLLYWOOD sign, sent a visceral thrill of excitement to see these things for real for the first time, similar to the first time I visited NYC.
However, I wasn’t there long enough to do it any sort of justice, and I’d be hard-pressed to make any sort of judgement.
Hotel, Old San Diego (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Flights from San Diego to the U.K. leave in the afternoon, giving us all day to explore this wonderful city.
We started off with (yet more) shopping at Fashion Valley, where we finally found sneakers large enough for Raff, followed by an hour or so exploring old San Diego.
Although on the surface this area looks slightly theme park-ish, there are five original buildings here, dating back to the late 19th century and where, we learned, California was born.
Palm tree on the main street of Old San Diego (Photo: Adam Coulter)
It’s a really lovely place to spend some time, great for handmade items, many from Mexico and Central America, as well as to get a feel of how things used to be way back in the day.
We packed in a lot in a relatively short space of time, using an unusual cruise itinerary as the basis for a much longer vacation, and it worked.