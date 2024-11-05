I Booked a 4-Day Cruise And Turned Into a 9-Day Vacation. Here’s How

Our Four-Day Cruise on Koningsdam Was Packed With Things to Do

Sailaway from Vancouver on Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter)

We boarded the ship at 1 p.m. and by the time we set sail, the skies had finally cleared and we were blessed with the most beautiful sail away...

Sunset leaving Vancouver on Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter)

..which then segued into a gorgeous sunset.

Two-and-a-half days at sea out of a four-day cruise is a lot and as you read this, you may well be scratching your head thinking: “Why?”

Well, there are a number of reasons: It was cheap, as I found out from a former colleague who sailed with me and it was a great way to visit Southern California in an unhurried way. And also, if you are based in Vancouver (or indeed any home port where ships reposition from), you can avoid flying one way.

The recently-fitted Library on Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter)

And HAL is no slouch in the things to do department: Tai Chi starts the day at the Lido Poolside, then there’s needlework, art classes, origami, modern calligraphy, flower arranging, bridge, cooking demos and cocktail classes, beer, martini and wine tastings, trivia, scavenger hunts, sports tournaments and dance classes – you get the idea.

And for my son, he had a whole new set of friends he had met the night before at the teen meet up, so he was fully entertained We met for meals, but he spent most of the rest of the time hanging out – and would often come back to our cabin long after I had already gone to bed!

Personally, I love a sea day. Despite sailing full, the ship never felt crowded. It allowed me to catch up on my work, something I never have the time to do on a regular sailing with port stops; as well as enjoy the ship, which I last sailed on back in 2017.

Pinnacle Grill on Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter)

We sampled two of the four specialty restaurants (Pinnacle Grill and Tamarind); explored the ship from top to bottom and I hung out in the Crow’s Nest and new Library.

Sunrise from the aft pool on Koningsdam (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Still jet-lagged, I rose early, grabbed a coffee from the Lido buffet and had the ship largely to myself, watching the sun rise from the aft pool.

The only other people up were a group of birders who choose this cruise, as it allows them to spot a bunch of migratory birds that they would never see from land.

I even saw a pod of whales from the gym, their spouts sparkling in the Pacific sunshine.

It was a truly magical two days, and truth is, could have been longer. I also loved the fact that we were following the California coastline and could feel the temperature and light change as we headed further south.