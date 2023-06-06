30 Best Cruise Ship Bars

Wine and Champagne Bars

Vines on Princess Cruises

Ships: Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess, Emerald Princess, Golden Princess, Grand Princess, Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Ruby Princess, Sapphire Princess and Star Princess

What's Cool: Princess' wine bar, found in the bustling Piazza area, serves up wine flights and a selection of new- and old-world vintages in a faux wine-cellar setting. (Think dim lighting and wooden barrels.) But it's more than just a bar; along with your vino, you can order sushi and tapas for a light, sophisticated meal (free with beverage purchase on select ships, not available on Grand Princess and Sapphire Princess). As you sip, don't forget to check out the performers who entertain in the Piazza.

MSC's Wine Bars

Ships: Meraviglia, Seaside, Divina, Preziosa, Splendida, Fantasia, Poesia, Orchestra and Musica

What's Cool: Although the wine bars on these ships all have different names, they offer a hefty list of wines from provinces across Italy. The bars' light leather upholstery seems, at first, counterintuitive; wine bars, after all, are generally very dark and rich in tone. But, ultimately, the decor creates an atmosphere that's open and chic.

Knowledgeable sommeliers on each sailing offer tastings that include information about the various vintages, their regions and the processes that go into making the wines. The tasting fee includes a plate of tasty cheeses and meats to accompany each glass of vino. A partnership with Blend Craft Wines of California brings winemaking classes, dinners and experiences onboard, also for an additional fee.

Oceania's La Reserve by 'Wine Spectator'

Ships: Marina and Riviera

What's Cool: La Reserve isn't just an ordinary wine bar; it's a venue for wine tastings and gourmet wine-themed dinners. Tastings, developed by "Wine Spectator," might focus on wines from your cruise region or show how different types of wine glasses affect your enjoyment of the vintage. Multicourse dinners pair fine cuisine with premium wines and are a collaboration between the executive chef and the magazine_'s_wine experts. La Reserve's elegant setting, with upper-deck views, simply adds to the experience.

Disney's Pink

Ships: Disney Dream

What's Cool: It's pink. Really pink. Disney's Pink is decorated with pink Champagne bottles, pink plush chairs, pink bubble lights and pink Champagne glasses. Yet it's not overbearing; in fact, it's downright charming. Lighted glass bubbles adorn the walls, and savvy cruisers might catch a glimpse of Dumbo dancing sporadically in them. Champagne and Champagne cocktails are, of course, the drinks of choice. Champagne cocktail options include standbys like bellinis, as well as more inventive drinks that include elderberry cocktails.

Royal Caribbean's Vintages

Ships: Quantum-class ships, Oasis-class ships, Freedom-class ships, Mariner of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas

What's Cool: Atmosphere is everything at this cool and collected wine bar onboard select Royal Caribbean ships. Taste the bar's namesake from vineyards around the world, with some varietals exclusive to the cruise line. Onboard select ships with Jamie's Italian, a limited menu is available for a few dollars per appetizer.