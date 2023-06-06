Secret Tips for Cruise Dining: Where and How to Scarf Up the Best Food Onboard

1. Unlimited Main Dining Room Meals: There are literally no limits on what you can order from the main dining room menu. It’s okay to go rogue and order only appetizers or three desserts. Oh, and it’s also okay to take your dessert to go if eating under the stars on the pool deck is your thing.

2. Cheap or Free Room Service: Room service on a ship is one of the small joys you'll find on a cruise. Fancy a donut with your morning coffee before heading up to your real breakfast? Go for it, but pay attention to those room service menus. Some lines charge for certain room service menu items, others charge during peak dining times. However, no matter how you cut it, room service fees on cruises are far and away cheaper than at hotels and resorts on dry land.

3. Breakfast Options Are Often Numerous: You just might have more breakfast options on your than you think (read: The buffet often isn't the only place to dine in the morning). Free breakfast at Johnny Rockets is one of Royal Caribbean’s yummiest cruise secrets, though there are fees to eat here at other times of day. And free all-day breakfast at Big Chicken is a late sleeper’s best cruise secret on Carnival. Check your daily program or the cruise line’s app to see which restaurants are open in the morning.

4. Don't Limit Yourself During Lunch: You may be surprised to find free pasta bars at your ship’s Italian specialty restaurant or sliders at your favorite lounge. These are sometimes posted in the daily program, but it never hurts to do a little lunch reconnaissance in the early days of your cruise to help you break away from the standard fare -- and the crowds.

Related: Where Can You Get Your Starbucks Fix on Royal Caribbean? We Spill the Beans

5. Free Light Bites Throughout the Day: Specialty coffee at the coffee shops onboard comes with an extra fee, but the pastries, sandwiches and other food at these venues are often free. While some specialty items will have a charge, don't assume all the small bites do. And don’t forget to check the bars. Aboard Celebrity ships, the Martini Bar offers complimentary snacks -- all you have to do is ask. Princess’ Vines wine bar serves complimentary tapas and antipasti with the purchase of a glass of wine (even on the drink package). You'll also find all-day pastry and small-plate options at all-day mini-buffets on ships like Norwegian Bliss.

6. Look Beyond the Buffet on Embarkation Day: Upon boarding the ship on day one, most people head straight to the buffet to have lunch and wait for their cabins to open. It's a mob scene. But many cruise ships have alternative venues open -- the main dining room or a mini-buffet in the solarium or atrium area. Also be sure to check counter service eateries like Guy’s Burger Joint on Carnival. Ask a crew member or check your daily program to find an alternative for a calmer first meal.

7. Plan Your Main Dining Room Nights By Checking Out the Week's Menu: Don't know which night to make specialty dinner reservations? Main dining room menus are planned for the week, and you can often find the full menus in the cruise line’s app, sometimes as early as a week before boarding. A sneak peek allows you to decide which nights you don't want to miss and which nights should be for specialty dining.