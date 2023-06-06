2017 and 2018 Cruise Ship Itineraries

To help plan your next cruise, we've rounded up the best new itineraries and destinations from the major cruise lines for sailings throughout 2017 and beyond. From more lines adding Cuba calls to expedition cruise routes and brand-new ports of call (the Albanian Riviera, anyone?), read on for our handy guide to the most exciting new itineraries, broken out by cruise line.

Azamara

Both Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest underwent extensive bow-to-stern renovations in 2016. Each ship received new spa suites, and cabins will be upgraded to include new fabrics, furnishings, lighting and revamped bathrooms. The public spaces and dining venues were also overhauled.

Azamara adds five new ports in 2017: Havana, Cuba; Kaikoura, New Zealand; Mahe, Seychelles; Yucatan, Mexico; and George Town, Grand Cayman.

Azamara Journey will sail throughout Asia and Australasia in the first half of 2017 before heading back to Europe in May. Azamara Journey will embark on a 102-day global voyage from Sydney's Opera House to London's Tower Bridge in 2018.

Azamara Quest has added a Havana call to one of its itineraries: Departing March 21 from Miami, the 13-night cruise will include an overnight stay at Cuba's capital. Azamara has said it looks to add Cuba calls to other itineraries, too. The ship sails on Caribbean itineraries into 2017, before sailing the Panama Canal to the West Coast U.S. and back. Azamara Quest sails across the Atlantic in April, 2017 -- on a 16-night Three Continents itinerary -- to spend the summer season in the Mediterranean.

In 2018, Azamara Quest will continue to focus on Central America itineraries through March 2018, before offering a series of Caribbean voyages. The ship moves to Europe on a 13-night Passage East voyage on April 7, 2018. Azamara Quest will offer a special four-night Grand Prix Weekend Voyage on May 24, 2018.

Carnival

The line's largest ship, Carnival Vista, debuted in 2016 is now based in Miami, offering year-round Caribbean cruises.

Carnival returned to Alabama's Mobile terminal in November 2016, where Carnival Fantasy operates year-long four- and five-day Western Caribbean cruises.

Carnival Pride will sail out of Tampa until returning to Baltimore in March 2017, visiting Florida and Bahamas; Caribbean and Bermuda. The ship will also offer a specialty Panama Canal cruise as part of the line's Journeys program.

From Charleston, Carnival Ecstasy will cruise to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean ports throughout 2017 and into 2018, while Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Magic will continue to offer a mix of Bahamas, Eastern and Southern Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Valor will offer Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston and Carnival Victory will offer short two-, three- and four-night cruises from Miami to the Bahamas. Carnival Breeze and Carnival Freedom will offer Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises out of Galveston, which will continue through 2017 and into 2018. Carnival Liberty will offer short cruises to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Triumph offers four- and five-day Mexico cruises from New Orleans, where it will continue to homeport through 2017 and into 2018. It joins Carnival Dream, which already operates year-round cruises to Western and Eastern Caribbean destinations from the port.

Carnival Elation will continue to offer voyages from Jacksonville, while Carnival Fascination moved to San Juan in 2016 to offer weeklong Caribbean cruises.

Carnival Miracle will homeport in Los Angeles, offering a mix of Hawaii and Mexican Riviera cruises. Carnival Splendor will continue to homeport in Miami until May 7, 2017, when it moves to Fort Lauderdale through late 2017, to offer a mix of Caribbean itineraries.

Celebrity

Celebrity Cruises added overnight stays on more than 40 Caribbean sailings in 2016, allowing passengers to stay longer in popular ports, such as Cartagena, St. Maarten, Aruba, Cozumel, Curacao and Barbados.

Celebrity Summit will continue to offer Caribbean cruises much of 2017, as well as a number of Canada and New England sailings. Celebrity Infinity will sail a series of Chile and Argentina cruises in early 2017 and a 14-night Antarctica cruise. The same Antarctica cruise will be repeated twice in 2018, too. Celebrity Infinity will operate a series of Panama Cruises from April 2, 2017, out of Miami and San Diego. The ship will operate in Alaska during the summer before offering a series of Pacific Coastal and Panama Canal cruises out of Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale.

Also in the Millennium Class, Celebrity Constellation homeports in Abu Dhabi in January 2017 season -- a first for the line -- before offering a series of sailings from Singapore until returning to Europe in May 2017 for the summer season. The ship returns to Abu Dhabi for the 2017-2018 season.

Celebrity Millennium is deployed in Asia until May 2017, when it embarks on a transpacific cruise from Tokyo to Vancouver. The ship heads back to Japan in September 2017.

In Europe, Celebrity is increasing the number of cities where it will stay overnight so passengers can experience more nightlife and local flavor. (St. Petersburg in Russia will have had double overnights in 2016.) In addition, sailings with "signature events," such as Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, the British Open golf tournament and Cannes Film Festival, added for 2016, will also run in 2017, in addition to the French Open. Skagen in Denmark and Isafjordur in Iceland were also added as new ports in 2016.

Celebrity Eclipse returns to the U.K. in 2017, offering its seventh consecutive season of cruises to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe from Southampton. However, Celebrity Silhouette will replace Celebrity Eclipse in Southampton in 2018. Celebrity Eclipse will instead split its time between Dublin and Amsterdam, while Celebrity Silhouette offers seven- and eight-night Norwegian Fjord sailings; seven 14-night Scandinavia and Russia sailings on three different itineraries and 14-night Mediterranean, Canaries and Azores, and Iceland and Ireland sailings from Southampton.

Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Constellation and will be based in Europe for the 2017-2018 season.

Costa

Costa Cruises' Costa Deliziosa will offer Caribbean and Mexico itineraries from Fort Lauderdale before returning to Europe for the 2017 season.

Costa Favolosa will sail to destinations including St. Kitts, St. Maarten and Martinique in the Caribbean before returning to Europe in April 2017. Costa neoRiviera is based in Dubai through March 2017, before returning to Europe. Costa Luminosa is currently offering lengthy voyages from Savona to Los Angeles and then to Singapore, before returning to Europe in April 2017.

Costa Diadema continues to sail seven-night cruises from Barcelona, Genoa and Rome. Costa Fascinosa is returns to Europe in April 2017 -- following a series of South America and transatlantic crossings -- to offer Western Mediterranean cruises.

Costa neoRomantica is offering India and the Indian Ocean cruises through to spring 2017, before sailing lengthy Indian Ocean sailings from March. Costa Magica is currently offering a series of Caribbean sailings through March 2017.

Cunard

Cunard removed all ports of call in Turkey from all 2017 itineraries in December 2016. The line has added calls in Greece and Albania instead.

Following the ship's 2016 refit, Queen Mary 2 embarked on a 132-night round-the-world cruise from New York to Australia, in January 2017, before returning to offer transatlantic crossing from Southampton and New York through the summer 2017 season. The QM2 will also offer short two-night cruises from Southampton to Hamburg later in the year, along with Norwegian Fjords; New England and Canada and Caribbean itineraries.

Queen Victoria will undergo a refit in May 2016 -- emerging with updated cabins, restaurants, bars and public spaces -- following a 91-night round-the-world voyage which departed in January. The ship will return for its first post-refit cruise on June 4, 2017, on a four-night return cruise from Southampton to Amsterdam and Bruges. The ship will then offer a series of Mediterranean voyages throughout the summer 2017 season.

Queen Elizabeth launched into a 124-night round-the-world voyage on January 5, 2017. Following that, Queen Elizabeth will offer a series of short return cruise from Southampton, Northern Europe and Mediterranean voyages.

Crystal

Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity added a significant number of new ports in 2016, with 27 maiden calls -- the most debuted in a single year. Inaugural ports include Arendal, Norway; Bandol, France; Catalina Island, California; Crotone, Italy; Hoonah, Alaska; Isla Margarita, Venezuela; Karlskrona, Sweden; Kavala, Greece; Kirkwell and Isle of Skye, U.K.; Nanaimo and Prince Rupert, British Columbia; Corinto and San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua; Samana, Dominican Republic; and Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.

There was also a record number of two-night port stays in cities such as San Diego, Amsterdam, New Orleans, Stockholm, St. Petersburg, Istanbul, Venice, London, Lisbon, Barcelona, Sydney and Melbourne.

Now that Crystal Serenity successfully -- and safely -- sailed the Northwest Passage in 2016, the ship will repeat the voyage again on August 15, 2017. Before that, in early 2017, Crystal Serenity will embark on a 94-day world cruise to and from Miami, featuring six segments that include Antarctica, the Amazon and the Panama Canal. Crystal Symphony's Grand Cruise lasts for 99 days and sails round trip from Sydney, stopping in Bali, Singapore, Japan, Polynesia and the Philippines. Following the cruise, Serenity will reposition to North and South America, where it will offer routes along the East and West coasts, through Alaska, New England and Eastern Canada, as well as the eastern seaboard into the Caribbean. Serenity has spent the majority of the past 12 years at sea cruising the Mediterranean, Western Europe and the Black Sea.

Crystal Cruises' newest vessel, 62-passenger yacht Crystal Esprit, kicks off 2017 with a series of Indian Ocean cruises before focusing on the Mediterranean region nearly year-round and will call on classic European ports, including Venice, Dubrovnik and Athens.

Disney

In early 2016, Disney added two ports -- Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and Martinique -- and also returning to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for embarkation. While in 2017, Disney will add new itineraries and new ports, including stops in Alaska and Europe. The new Alaska itinerary -- Icy Strait Point and Hubbard Glacier -- is part of a new nine-night itinerary on Disney Wonder, departing Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 24, 2017.

A seven-night itinerary, sailing from Vancouver, also departs July 17, 2017; with Disney Wonder sailing a five-night cruise from Vancouver to Tracy Arm and Ketchikan on August 2, 2017.

New European destinations include Amsterdam in Holland and Stonehenge in England. On May 13, 2017, Disney Magic, begins a 15-night transatlantic crossing from Port Canaveral, Florida, to Copenhagen, Denmark, which stops at Amsterdam on the way. This itinerary also includes a call on Portland (Weymouth), which is a short drive from Stonehenge.

On June 18, Disney Magic embarks on a 10-night itinerary from Copenhagen to Dover, England, calling at Warnemunde (Berlin), Germany; Stockholm, Sweden; Helsinki, Finland; St. Petersburg, Russia; and Tallinn, Estonia.

Disney Fantasy itineraries include a new destination, the Southern Caribbean, which sails from Port Canaveral on 10- and 11-night cruises on June 17 and June 28, 2017, also stopping at Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.

Holland America

Holland America announced in December 2016 that it was to drop all calls to Turkey in 2017, replacing with calls in Greece and Albania.

The line's newest cruise ship, Koningsdam, marked the first in its Pinnacle Class when it launched in 2016. The largest ship in the fleet, Koningsdam is currently offering a series of Caribbean cruises, ranging from seven to 21 nights, before returning to Europe for the start of the 2017 season, where it will offer sailings from Rome and Amsterdam. Eurodam continues to offer a range of Caribbean and Panama Canal sailings from Fort Lauderdale, before moving to the west coast to offer Pacific and Alaskan sailings. The ship will return to the Caribbean, homeporting out of Fort Lauderdale, November 2017 through to spring 2018.

Oosterdam will be based out of Tampa until moving to the west coast on a 30-day Panama Canal & Alaska Collectors' cruise on April 7, 2017.

Amsterdam will sail Panama Canal cruises from Fort Lauderdale before moving to Alaska for the summer 2017 season.

Noordam is currently offering South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand itineraries through April 2017. It will then move to Alaska and Canada through September 2017, before going back to South Pacific itineraries from September 2017.

Nieuw Amsterdam will offer year-round Caribbean sailings from Fort Lauderdale through April 2017. Prinsendam is offering a series of Caribbean and South American voyages through March 2017.

Rotterdam will sail on a Panama Canal voyage before returning to a series of Caribbean itineraries out of Fort Lauderdale through March 2017. Rotterdam returns to Europe for the summer 2017 season, where the ship will be based out of -- you guessed it -- Rotterdam for much of the year, offering Western Europe, Canary Islands and fjords itineraries.

MSC

From April 2017, MSC Cruises adds calls to Saranda in Albania to its MSC Poesia itineraries, becoming the first line to make weekly calls to this emerging Eastern European destination. An example itinerary includes the seven-night seven-ports Mediterranean sailing from Venice to Venice, calling at Bari, Katakolon, Mykonos, Piraeus, Sarande and Dubrovnik.

MSC Seaside, the line's brand-new 4,140-passenger ship, will debut in November 2017 and sail exclusively from Miami's recently expanded and renovated Terminal 5. Caribbean and Mexican itineraries are currently on sale for departures until April 2018. MSC Divina also continues to offer year-round Caribbean itineraries from its homeport of Miami. MSC Opera returned to Cuba in December 2016, joined by MSC Armonia, which both homeport in Havana for the 2017 winter season.

MSC Splendida's is currently Dubai and Abu Dhabi, through March 2017. MSC Fantasia is also based in the Middle East through March 2017, operating itineraries with stops at Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Sir Bani Yas Island, among others. From November 2017, MSC Fantasia will replace MSC Orchestra in the Antilles and the South Caribbean. The ship will offer two itineraries, which can be combined, departing from Martinique and Guadeloupe. One will focus on the Antilles with calls in St. Maarten, Tortola, the new port of Kingstown (Saint Vincent and The Grenadines) instead of La Romana (Dominican Republic), St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, while the other will focus on South Caribbean islands, including Saint Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and Dominica.

MSC Preziosa will spend the 2017 summer season in Europe, based in Hamburg, offering a range of Northern Europe itineraries before offering a series of five-night Mediterranean cruises out of Genoa. The ship will reposition to South America in November 2017 through February 2018.

MSC Magnifica will continue to sail Northern Europe and the Mediterranean for much of 2017. The ship will be based in Southampton from April to November in 2018 -- the line's return to the U.K. for the first time in three years. MSC will operate its first-ever world cruise in 2019, also on Magnifica. The ship will sail on a 119-day round-trip from Genoa visiting 32 countries and 49 destinations across six continents. There will be five new itineraries out of Southampton including a 14-day sailing calling at Le Havre, La Coruna, Leixoes, Lisbon, Malaga then Amsterdam and Hamburg. A North Sea sailing will travel to Stavanger, Bergen, Olden and Alesund in Norway plus a round-UK sailing calling at Southampton, Newcastle, South Queensferry in Edinburgh and Invergordon.

MSC Musica is offering South America and transatlantic crossing itineraries before returning to Europe in April 2017. MSC Orchestra will begin 2017 based in Buenos Aires, where it will offer South America itineraries until repositioning to Europe in April 2017.

MSC Poesia will embark on Caribbean and transatlantic cruises before settling into Europe to offer Mediterranean cruises for the summer 2017 season. MSC Meraviglia is slated for delivery in April 2017 and will offer northern Europe and Med cruises from June 2017. MSC Sinfonia will continue to be based out of South Africa before moving to Venice to offer European cruises from May 2017. MSC Lirica is deployed in China to cater to the Chinese market.

MSC is developing a private marine reserve island in the Bahamas called Ocean Cay MSC, with a view to open in October 2018. The 95-acre former sand extraction station lies 20 miles south of Bimini and 65 miles east of Miami.

NCL

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. received approval from the Cuban government to send its three cruise line brands -- Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas -- to Cuba in December 2016.

Norwegian will send its 2,004-passenger Miami-based Norwegian Sky on a series of four-night cruises, with overnight stays in Havana, throughout May 2017.

Norwegian Star is offering southeast Asia and Australia cruises through March 2017. The ship will then return to Europe, offering six to eight-night Adriatic, Greece and Turkey itineraries out of Venice. Norwegian Dawn is offering Western Caribbean cruises out of New Orleans and will return to Boston in September 2017.

Norwegian Jade is currently offering four- to 12-night Caribbean itineraries out of Tampa until April 2017, when the ship repositions to Europe. The 2017 summer season will see the ship offer seven-day Western Europe and Norwegian itineraries from Southampton.

The line's newest ship, Norwegian Escape, will continue to offer seven-day Eastern Caribbean sailings from Miami, visiting Tortola, St. Thomas and Nassau. Norwegian Getaway, also based in Miami, will sail the Western Caribbean, including Great Stirrup Cay, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel. The ship repositions to Copenhagen on April 30, 2017, where it will offer Baltic itineraries until October 15, 2017.

From New York, Norwegian Breakaway continues to sail to the Bahamas, Bermuda and Caribbean, including stops in San Juan, St. Thomas, Tortola, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Kitts. Norwegian Gem will continue to travel from New York to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. Norwegian Spirit will remain in Europe, offering Mediterranean itineraries -- incorporating Canary Islands and Morocco from December 27, 2016. The ship will remain in Europe through 2017.

Norwegian Epic will continue to offer European cruisers various Mediterranean options from its homeport in Barcelona until repositioning to Port Canaveral to offer Eastern and Western Caribbean and the Bahamas itineraries through March 2017. On April 1, 2017, Norwegian Epic repositions to Barcelona.

Oceania

As part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Oceania Cruises received approval from the Cuban government to sail to Cuba from December 2016. As a result, Marina will offer the first Oceania cruise to Cuba from Miami on March 7, 2017. The 1,258-passenger ship will call on Havana on select Caribbean itineraries; many will be multiple-day calls. Marina will be based out of Miami before repositioning to Europe to offer a mix of Mediterranean cruises from May 2017.

Oceania's summer 2017 and winter 2017-18 itineraries include several first-ever ports for the line, including Bastia (Corsica), Husavik, Iceland, Nice (Villefranche), Sept-Îles, Quebec, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, Nantes, France and Rijeka, Croatia. The winter 2017-18 seasons sees the introduction of more than 30 new itineraries for Regatta, Marina, Riviera, and Sirena.

Sirena will offer a short series of cruises out of Tahiti before moving to Australia and New Zealand through April 23, 2017. The ship will then sail on various U.S., Mexico, Central America and Caribbean itineraries until repositioning to the Mediterranean in June 2017.

Regatta will sail the Caribbean from Miami, before switching to Panama Canal and South America itineraries through April 24, 2017, when the ship will move to offer Alaska itineraries from Vancouver and Seattle.

Riviera will spend its winter sailing seven- to 14-night Caribbean crossings, with most departing round trip from Miami. Ports include Punta Cana and Grand Turk.

Nautica will offer Africa itineraries, before moving to Asia until March 27, 2017. While in Asia, the ship will offer various itineraries out of Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok.

Insignia will depart Miami in January 2017 on the journey of a lifetime. "Around the World in 180 Days" will circumnavigate the globe on a comprehensive world cruise, tackling 98 ports in 36 countries across six continents. Can't make all 45,000 nautical miles of the trip? Passengers are offered eight segments from which to choose.

The brand-new 2017-2018 winter itineraries range from nine to 34 days, including Sirena's 22-day Amazon voyage from Miami to Rio de Janeiro, departing October 8, 2017, and a 35-day journey from San Diego to Rio de Janeiro, departing December 16, 2017, which includes coastal Mexico, the Panama Canal and Devil's Island.

Regatta will be covering voyages in the South Pacific and Australia, such as a 10-day Papeete round trip, departing February 3 and 25, 2018, and a follow-up of the circumnavigation of the Australian continent, plus a voyage through the Coral and Timor Seas to Indonesia, while Marina will also offer a wealth of exotic South America and South Pacific itineraries.

Princess

Emerald Princess continues to offer roundtrip itineraries from Sydney through April 2017, when the ship repositions to North America. From then, the ship will offer roundtrip Seattle and Vancouver itineraries of varying lengths to Alaska, through the summer season. From September to December, the ship will reposition to offer roundtrip cruises from Los Angeles, before moving to South America.

Pacific Princess embarks on a 111-night world cruise, round-trip from Los Angeles, on January 20, 2017, with calls at Honolulu, Sydney, Hong Kong, Phuket, Dubai, Petra, Venice, Sicily, Fort Lauderdale, among many others.

In 2017 Diamond Princess will offer 39 cruises departing from Japan, with itineraries featuring Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Russia, Hong Kong and Vietnam. The itineraries will range from five to 17 nights from April to November and feature landmarks such as Mount Fuji.

Caribbean Princess will sail on a mix of Caribbean itineraries until reposition back to Southampton to offer British Isles itineraries from April 20, 2017.

Royal Princess will offer a range of Caribbean itineraries out of Fort Lauderdale through April 19, 2017, when the ship repositions to the Mediterranean.

Princess Cruises' extensive Alaska program continues, with 105 different itineraries on six different ships, including Island Princess, Grand Princess, Star Princess, Coral Princess, and Ruby Princess.

Crown Princess continues to sail on Mexican Riviera and West Coast U.S. itineraries, with a focus on South America through March 1, 2017. The ship will spend some time sailing out of Fort Lauderdale on Caribbean itineraries before repositioning to Southampton in April, 2017.

In April 2017, Majestic Princess will enter the fleet, joining sister ships, Royal and Regal Princess in Europe, departing from Barcelona, Rome or Athens. In May 2017, Majestic Princess will sail from Rome to China, where the ship will be based year-round.

In 2018, Princess Cruises will focus their attention on Europe, Alaska, Caribbean, Panama Canal and Canada and New England, including the line's biggest ever season in the U.K., with a focus on British Isles, northern Europe and Western Mediterranean itineraries. From May 2018 Royal Princess will offer British Isles cruises, with late night stays in Belfast and overnight stays in Dublin, Glasgow and Edinburgh; while Pacific Princess will sail from Dover, offering a brand-new 12-night European capitals cruise calling at destinations including Amsterdam, Oslo, Copenhagen and Paris.

For the first time in three years, Caribbean Princess will offer summer Caribbean cruises, with offering 47 Caribbean and Panama Canal cruises from Fort Lauderdale, while Alaska remains a key destination for Princess, with the line's largest ever deployment in the region in 2018 with seven ships sailing there from May to September.

Crown Princess will offer Mediterranean cruises from Rome, Athens and Barcelona from April to October, 2018 and Regal Princess will sail roundtrip from Copenhagen to Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea from April to September.

Beginning 2018, Royal Princess will join its sister in New York City for the line's largest-ever fall Canada and New England deployment. Royal Princess will sail 10- and 11-night cruises from New York and Quebec to Newport, Boston, Portland, Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island) and Quebec. Each cruise will include an overnight stay in Quebec; 11-night cruises also will spend a night in Boston.

Royal Princess will also offer a 14-night Canada and Colonial America cruise from Quebec to Fort Lauderdale. Regal Princess will sail seven-night cruises from New York to Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park), Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy) and Halifax, and five-night cruises from New York to Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy) and Halifax.

2018 will also be a bumper year for Princess in Alaska, when the line deploys seven ships there, with a total of 130 departures from Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Anchorage during the summer 2018 season.

Island Princess, Star Princess, Coral Princess and Golden Princess will sail the Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, which includes visits to Glacier Bay National Park and either Hubbard Glacier or College Fjord. The seven-night cruises will depart from Vancouver and Whittier; while Ruby Princess and Emerald Princess will offer cruises along the Inside Passage, roundtrip from Seattle.

Sapphire Princess sails from Singapore to Southampton on March 28, 2018, on an Indian Ocean & Europe Grand Adventures 38-night cruise. Ports of call include Colombo, Cochin and Dubai. Sapphire Princess will then offer 16 itineraries out of Southampton, from April to October, ranging from three to 14-night voyages. After six months sailing from the U.K. the ship will return to Singapore, providing two opportunities for guests to sail the unique 38-night itineraries.

Regent Seven Seas

The luxury line's newest ship, Seven Seas Explorer, made its grand debut in July 2016. The 750-passenger all-suite vessel spent its inaugural season in the Mediterranean and features the fleet's largest spa and a Culinary Arts Kitchen -- a first for Regent Seven Seas. It will be the line's 700-passenger Seven Seas Mariner, however, that becomes the first ship in the fleet to visit Havana in April 2017. There will be two sailings -- the first to the island from a luxury cruise line -- which will overnight in Havana.

The line's 2016-2017 winter collection also features four brand new ports: Gisborne, New Zealand; Rijeka, Croatia; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Mazatlan, Mexico.

In 2017, the line celebrates its 25th anniversary by undertaking a $100 million fleetwide refurbishment. New design elements were introduced to Seven Seas Navigator in April 2016, Seven Seas Voyager in fall 2016 and Seven Seas Mariner will receive the updates in 2017. Seven Seas Explorer will embark on a special 10-night anniversary sailing from Barcelona to Venice in April 2017, including private dinners, onboard parties and commemorative gifts.

Seven Seas Mariner also embarks on a 32-night South America cruise on February 25, 2017, before offering a series of Caribbean cruises from Miami. In May 2017, the ship moves to Alaska for the summer 2017 season, with a series of cruises departing from Vancouver and Seward through September 2017.

Seven Seas Navigator embarks on a mammoth 128-night world cruise that covers six continents in January 2017. The world cruise can be booked in various segments.

Seven Seas Voyager is based in southeast Asia until repositioning to Europe in April 2017, when it sails from Bangkok to Istanbul. In October 2017, Seven Seas Voyager returns to Southeast Asia.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean received the go ahead from Cuba's government to offer cruises from Florida, starting spring 2017. Empress of the Seas will become Royal's first ship to visit Havana on three itineraries: a five-night cruise departing April 19, from Miami; a seven-night cruise departing April 30, from Tampa; and a five-night cruise departing May 20, from Tampa. Empress of the Seas is also sailing short cruises out of Miami following a return to the Royal Caribbean fleet after spending eight years with sister company Pullmantur. The 2,020-passenger ship will sail three- to seven-night itineraries, including some five-night sailings that feature overnight stays in Cozumel.

In the rest of the fleet, Ovation of the Seas will continue to offer cruises for the Chinese and Australian markets, based out of (Tianjin), Hong Kong and Sydney throughout 2017.

Voyager of the Seas will join Ovation in Sydney, offering itineraries of varying lengths through April 19, 2017. The ship will continue to offer Asia and Australia cruises through 2017.

Independence of the Seas returns to Europe -- starting with a three-night Taste of Paris and Bruges Cruise, departing April 28, 2017 -- where it will remain, based out of Southampton for the 2017 season before returning to the Caribbean.

Navigator of the Seas will offer four- to 14-night Caribbean cruises out of Miami through April 28, 2017. The ship will reposition to Southampton to offer a series of Northern Europe and Western Mediterranean cruises until returning to Miami in November 2017. Oasis of the Seas will sail Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries out of Port Canaveral; Allure of the Seas will sail Caribbean itineraries out of Fort Lauderdale and Harmony of the Seas replaces Oasis of the Seas in Port Everglades and will sail Caribbean routes throughout 2017.

Quantum-class Anthem of the Seas will continue to homeport in Bayonne's Cape Liberty year-round and offer cruises to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Bermuda and Canada/New England.

Explorer of the Seas remains in Sydney, offering Australian cruises, through April 22, 2017. It repositions to Seattle to offer four- and seven-night Alaska cruises from May to September 2017, before returning to Sydney, through April 2018.

Radiance of the Seas is in Sydney until May 2017 and Legend of the Seas will offer (southern hemisphere) summer sailings from Brisbane until repositioning to Europe in May 2017.

Seabourn

Seabourn will offer Alaska sailings in 2017 for the first time in 15 years onboard 450-passenger Seabourn Sojourn. The ship will sail from Vancouver and Anchorage for 11, 12 and 14 night voyages and stop at ports that include Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka, as well as Klemtu, a small island in Alaska's Inside Passage; and Alert Bay, a tiny Namgis First Nation community in British Columbia.

From January 2017, Seabourn Odyssey will sail out of Fort Lauderdale on various Caribbean and Panama Canal itineraries; out of Barbados on Caribbean itineraries, and out of St. Maarten on in-depth Caribbean itineraries. The ship will return to Europe in May 2017.

Seabourn Quest will offer Amazon and Antarctica sailings, including the 42-day Antarctic & Amazon Exploration, departing February 2, 2017, before returning to Europe in April 2017. Seabourn Encore made its maiden voyage, the 10-day Inaugural Gems Of The Java Sea, on January 7, 2017. The ship will spend the remainder of the 2016-2017 season sailing Australia, New Zealand and Pacific itineraries before repositioning to Europe in for the 2017 summer season to offer a variety of Eastern and Western Mediterranean cruises. The ship returns to Asia, Australia and the Pacific on a 16-day Jewels Of Arabia & India on October 25, 2017, through the 2017-2018 season.

Silversea

The luxury line's five oceangoing ships and three expedition ships will have visited a whopping 107 new ports during 2016 with the trend set to continue in 2017 and 2018.

Silver Whisper will embark on an eight-part 116-night world cruise, departing San Francisco on January 6 2017 and finishing in Monte Carlo on May 2. Silver Whisper will offer a variety of Baltic and Mediterranean cruises before embarking on a 17-night transatlantic cruise from Southampton to Montreal on August 22. The ship will offer Canada and New England cruises until November 13, when it moves to the Caribbean and South America.

Silver Spirit continues to offer Caribbean cruises from Barbados and Fort Lauderdale, and round the horn of South America. The ship repositions to Europe to offer Mediterranean cruises in April, through November 2017.

Silver Wind is based in Fort Lauderdale and the Caribbean offering Caribbean cruises until March 17, 2017. The ship then repositions to Europe to offer Mediterranean cruises and Northern Europe cruises out of Tilbury.

Silver Shadow returns to Alaska between May and September for 17 weeklong voyages between Seward and Vancouver. Slversea's new ship (and largest vessel), Silver Muse, is currently under construction at Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and is set to debut in April 2017. Later in 2017, Silver Cloud, the first ship in Silversea Cruises' fleet, will be adapted to sail the polar regions in November 2017, becoming the line's fourth luxury expedition ship. The refurb is scheduled to start August 2017. The ship will carry only 200 cruisers on Arctic and Antarctic itineraries.

In 2018 the line is expected to visit 130 countries. Highlights of the 2018 program include The Ultimate Mediterranean Experience, which will offer 44 days onboard Silver Muse, calling at 39 ports in nine countries, while Silver Discoverer will visit many new destinations, particularly in Asia, including Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and Japan. Silver Explorer will embark on an 18-day Ushuaia round-trip Antarctica Expedition cruise on January 5, 2018, calling at Falkland Islands, Georgia & Sandwich Islands, Elephant Island (Antarctica), Antarctica Sounds, Antarctica Peninsula and Drake Passage.

Windstar

Star Legend will offer two new itineraries from San Juan, which will be the first time Windstar has launched from a U.S. port of call in recent history. Both the "San Juan & the Virgin Islands" and "Caribbean Hideaway" itineraries will call on Little Bay, Montserrat, where Windstar will be the first cruise line to make regular calls to the port since the 1995 eruption of the Soufriere Hills volcano that buried the island's capital city.

Star Breeze will sail Costa Rica and the Panama Canal until April 2017, before heading to the Mediterranean to sail out of Lisbon, Rome, Nice and Venice. Star Pride will sail Panama Canal, Eastern and Southern Caribbean itineraries from Puerto Caldera and Colon, before moving to Europe to offer Med cruises in summer 2017.

Wind Star continues to sail Caribban cruises from Barbados and will return in Europe to offer Eastern and Western Mediterranean cruises from May through October 2017.

Wind Surf will offer various Baltic sailings in summer 2017, sandwiched between Caribbean and Mediterranean sailings.

