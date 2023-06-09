16 Wackiest Pieces of Cruise Ship Decor (Photos)

While some cruise ships have earned a bad rap for tacky decor, others boast some of the most impressive -- and expensive -- private collections at sea. Either way, if you're a fan of weird and wacky art, a cruise ship can be like a floating gold mine. From stairwells and hallways to restaurants and restrooms, strange and wonderful cruise ship art can be found around every corner.

If you're an art enthusiast -- or if you're simply interested in some of the strangest works we've seen at sea -- check out this list of the 16 wackiest pieces of cruise ship decor.