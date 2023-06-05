From glaciers and penguins in the polar regions to rainbows and sunsets in the Caribbean, cruise balconies offer some of the best views of land and sea.

Whether you're seeking inspiration for your next sailing -- or you're simply missing those spectacular at-sea views -- here are 16 of Cruise Critic's favorite photos taken from our readers' balcony cabins for your viewing pleasure.

Photo Credit: estvil30/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Norwegian Escape The View: Looking out to sea from the Haven Owner's Suite balcony in the Western Caribbean

Photo Credit: Yogi B/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America The View: View of the Napali Coast from a balcony cabin in Hawaii

Photo Credit: Travelgal 2323/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Silversea's Silver Explorer The View: Iceberg in Antarctica, as seen from a View Suite

Photo Credit: cruiseaddict555/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas The View: View of the AquaTheater from a balcony cabin in the Western Caribbean

Photo Credit: cabdtv/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Hurtigruten's Trolljord The View: The Northern Lights

Photo Credit: ougirl69/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Carnival Breeze The View: Balcony cabin view in the Western Caribbean

Photo Credit: johnsva0511/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Regent's Seven Seas Voyager The View: Sunset in the Eastern Mediterranean from a Penthouse Suite balcony

Photo Credit: jtartist/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Norwegian Epic The View: Cruise ships in Nassau, Bahamas, as seen from a balcony cabin on Norwegian Epic

Photo Credit: Candidasa/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Celebrity Solstice The View: The Sydney Opera House at sail-away, as seen from a Deluxe Veranda Cabin

Photo Credit: Wiley63/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Carnival Valor The View: Balcony drinks in the Bahamas

Photo Credit: Deets/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Celebrity Edge The View: View from an Infinite Veranda in the Western Mediterranean

Photo Credit: No One gets Out Alive/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Norwegian Bliss The View: View of Alaska's Glacier Bay from a Mini-Suite balcony

Photo Credit: kidsncats/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Norwegian Jewel The View: View of Lovers Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from a Courtyard Villa balcony

Photo Credit: JPat1616/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Norwegian Getaway The View: Rainbow over the Caribbean, as seen from a Mini-Suite balcony

Photo Credit: Cruise-Crazzy/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Coral Princess The View: Ultimate Balcony Dinner experience on a Vista Suite balcony during a Panama Canal cruise

Photo Credit: Mr. Blender/Cruise Critic member Cruise Ship: Carnival Conquest The View: Wake view from a Premium Vista balcony in the Western Caribbean

