Tips for Booking a Holiday Cruise

1. Be prepared to spend more. Christmas and New Year's holiday cruises are often the most expensive of the year. Cabins at this time are in high demand because schools are on break, and many families want to take vacations during these weeks. However, some lines do offer flash sales or loyalty club promotions, so check cruise line websites, sign up for email newsletters and reach out to a cruise travel agent to find out about specials.

2. Book early, especially for specialty cabins. If you want to lock in your preferred itinerary, ship, cabin and dining group and have as much time as possible to look for affordable airfare, book early (at least nine to 12 months in advance). If you have your heart set on a specific cabin or suite, you might want to reserve your room as soon as bookings open for your itinerary. Check out Wave Season sales from January through March for added perks, like a free beverage package or shore tours, that will help bring down the total trip cost.

3. Don't forget about flights. When booking airfare, remember that flights at this time of the year can be outrageously pricy and often are oversold. Try to reserve your flights early, or consider the cruise line's air/sea package. You might even want to choose a cruise departing from a nearby homeport so you can avoid flying altogether. Another tip: At this time of year, it's a very good idea to fly into your departure city a day early. With flights so crowded, a delay or cancellation due to weather or overbooking might cause you to miss your cruise. There's no guarantee you'll get on the next flight out if there's a problem with yours.

4. Decide where you want to celebrate Christmas. Do you want to spend Christmas Day on the cruise ship or in port? Ships on a regular weekly schedule are likely to maintain their normal itineraries, so you may end up in a port on Christmas Day when everything's closed but the church and the beach -- and you might feel cheated out of a port stop. On the other hand, there might be local festivities you can attend that could lead to a wonderful cultural experience. On the flip side, you might prefer a leisurely day at sea to celebrate with loved ones and take advantage of shipboard activities. Choose your itinerary accordingly.