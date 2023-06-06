16 Crazy Things You Can Do on a Cruise Ship

7. Water Rides and Slides

You might emit a loud quack (or shriek) while whizzing down the AquaDuck, a wily water coaster that twists and turns for 765 feet over and around the pool decks of Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. The tube provides giddy views of the bodies of water both onboard and off the ship; one elbow of the coaster actually protrudes 12 feet off the ship and 150 feet above the ocean.

Not to be outdone, the AquaDunk water slide on Disney Magic offers a three-story-high thrill ride, and includes a plummet through a trap door into a translucent tube that shoots out 20 feet over the ship's side.

Other notable water slides include Norwegian Cruise Line's Free Fall (on Norwegian Escape, Getaway and Breakaway) with twin "free fall" slides that drop guests at heart-racing speeds of up to 26 mph; MSC Cruises' Vertigo water slide (on MSC Preziosa), offering 390 feet of colorful twists and turns (including a spin over the edge of the ship) from 18 decks high; the Speedway Splash aboard Carnival Sunshine, with 235-foot-long dual chutes for racing riders who speed to the finish line amid special lighting effects; and the Tidal Wave on Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas, the first boomerang-style water slide at sea.

Prefer to stay dry? Harmony of the Seas offers a chance to get your fill of adrenaline with a daunting 10-deck plunge. The Ultimate Abyss is a pair of side-by-side slides that run from the Sports Zone (Deck 16) to the Boardwalk (Deck 6). Riders enter the ominous monster-fish mouth and slide down a tunnel of darkness with flashing flights and startling sound effects. Our only advice: Don't look down from the glass plank at the top, which offers views of the 100-foot drop below.