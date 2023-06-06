It's date night every night at 150 Central Park, the most upscale restaurant Royal Caribbean offers passengers on its Oasis-class ships.
Located inside Central Park (an open-to-the-sky space with real trees and grass inspired by New York City's own Central Park), 150 Central Park channels some of New York City's ritziest fine dining establishments, offering a six-course menu developed by famed Miami restaurateur Michael Schwartz.
Dining on cruise ships isn’t always late-night buffets or chowing down on pizza. It also offers fine dining experiences like 150 Central Park. Bring your appetite and your fanciest duds when dining at 150 Central Park, one of the cruise line's best upscale dining experiences.
150 Central Park is posh, with richly textured furniture and meals served on gold-rimmed plates. The gold, silver-gray and russet decor is ornate; scooped chairs tower over diners like thrones. The 150 Central Park dining experience is like a mid-scale royal restaurant, where each diner feels like a duke or duchess.
The food here is fresh, with seasonal menus that rely on ingredients sourced from small Florida farms vetted by Schwartz. Due to the careful selection of food and the attentiveness of chefs, cruisers leave the restaurants with both a full stomach and heart.
Royal Caribbean's 150 Central Park serves dinner only. Two six-course menus are available on a seven-night sailing, with menus changing seasonally.
Diners with dietary restrictions can ask to have ingredients swapped out or even substitute an entire course. Staff do their best to accommodate each cruiser and their dietary needs.
Courses might include slow-roasted butternut squash soup; pan-roasted chicken breast, braised chicken leg with pearl onions and red wine jus; grilled Palmetto Creek pork loin with sugar snap peas, carrots, smokey ham broth and pea shoots; braised Harris Ranch beef short rib with charred leeks, butternut squash puree, toasted pumpkin seeds and cress; homemade ricotta and porcini mushroom tortellini; homemade crabmeat raviolini; and Greek yogurt panna cotta with baklava and pomegranate for dessert.
One unique aspect of 150 Central Park’s service is its tableside preparation. Look for the “TS” symbol on the menu if you’d like to witness your meal being prepared tableside. Tableside service is a special service onboard because most meals are prepared in large cruise ship galleys.
Dining at 150 Central Park is not included in your cruise fare. There is a per-person fee to dine at the restaurant. Wine pairings are available for an additional fee. Check with your cruise line for specific figures.
Take a peek at the 150 Central Park menu available on Royal Caribbean Oasis-class ships.
Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.
Cruisers will find the 150 Central Park dining experience on board the following ships: Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas. 150 Central Park is also likely to be on Utopia of the Seas (coming Spring 2024).