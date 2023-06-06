It's date night every night at 150 Central Park, the most upscale restaurant Royal Caribbean offers passengers on its Oasis-class ships.

Located inside Central Park (an open-to-the-sky space with real trees and grass inspired by New York City's own Central Park), 150 Central Park channels some of New York City's ritziest fine dining establishments, offering a six-course menu developed by famed Miami restaurateur Michael Schwartz.

Dining on cruise ships isn’t always late-night buffets or chowing down on pizza. It also offers fine dining experiences like 150 Central Park. Bring your appetite and your fanciest duds when dining at 150 Central Park, one of the cruise line's best upscale dining experiences.