14 Ways to Get Free (or Cheaper) Drinks on a Cruise

6. Sit Down at the Game Tables

As long as you're splashing chips (or inserting pennies) in Vegas or Atlantic City establishments, the beer tap remains open. Not so at sea. Comped beverages generally aren't part of the action -- unless you're a player. Sign up for the Casinos at Sea Players Club -- offered by Norwegian Cruise Line and its sister brands, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises -- make sure to have the pit boss swipe your card each time you play, and you could be on your way to getting free drinks. Once you've accrued 5,000 points on Norwegian, and 35,000 on the other lines, you'll receive complimentary house drinks when playing in the casino.

Same with Carnival; join its Players Club, and you'll receive a complimentary Drinks on Us card after earning 1,000 points on sailings less than five nights and 1,500 points on those longer than five nights, in slot play or a comparable level of table play. Passengers who play a certain amount on one cruise might even get the free drink card as soon as they board the next cruise. Even if you don't reach a certain status in your cruise line's players club, know that pit bosses have the discretion to hand out perks and might buy a round of drinks for players who have been playing in the casino for a few hours or who show up regularly