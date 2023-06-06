14 Things Not to Do in a Cruise Ship Spa

Unless you're a regular spa-goer, it's easy to find spas confusing or even intimidating. Not only do you have to figure out what all the different treatments are (whatever on earth is ionithermie, for instance), but what are the rules? Are there rules?

Truth be told, there really aren't many written rules when it comes to cruise ship spas and thermal rooms -- don't proposition your spa therapist is probably the most important one -- but there are unwritten and common sense rules that go a long way to ensuring your spa experience is as good as it can be. To help newbie cruise spa-goers and experienced spa enthusiasts alike, we've put together a list of things you should not do before, during or after your spa treatment or time spent in a thermal suite. Follow these simple steps and you'll be on your way to having a great spa experience.