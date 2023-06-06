13 Tips for Finding Cheap Cruise Deals

1. Don’t Wait for Last-Minute Cruise Deals on High-Season Sailings

Last-minute cheap cruise deals are a tough find in the most popular seasons and routes, especially if you want your pick of cabins. Summer travel and school holiday periods book up early, particularly for cabins that sleep three or more and are in demand by families traveling together.

If you have a very specific cruise itinerary and ship in mind, we recommend booking early. The choicest digs on popular new ships will sell quickly, pushing fares higher the longer you wait. New ship sailings are also incredibly popular well in advance.

Interested in an exotic cruise? For some lines and sailings, you can forget it unless you book months -- or a year -- in advance. This is particularly true for bucket-list voyages to places like Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands and world cruises -- some of which can sell out in a single day. The same rules apply for theme cruises.

Luxury cruises also offer their best prices early. Oceania and Regent Seven Seas usually increase cruise areas every three months. In other words, the lowest rates will disappear if you wait.

It's also best to book river cruises early. Not only are choice itineraries likely to sell out as the sail date draws closer, but the price is also likely to jump, not drop.